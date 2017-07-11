Iran filmmaker Jafar Panahi ordered to serve full six-year sentence

Award-winning Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi is set to serve the full six-year sentence given to him in 2010, said Iran's judicial authorities on Tuesday. The international prize-winner was arrested earlier this month along with two other prominent filmmakers from the country.

"Panahi had been sentenced in 2010 to a total of six years in prison... and therefore he was entered to the detention centre of Evin to serve his sentence there", judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi told reporters.

The filmmaker was arrested by Iranian authorities amid accusations of anti-government activity and committing security offences. Jafar Panahi had criticized the arrests of other artists in the country in the month prior to his detainment.

Jafar Panahi, Mohammad Rasoulof and Mostafa Alahmad have all bee arrested by Iranian authorities

A worrying trend of arrests

France had expressed concern for Panahi, along with two other directors detained in Iran, Mohammad Rasoulof and Mostafa Aleahmad.

The French Foreign ministry said that the arrests highlighted a "worrying deterioration in the situation of artists in Iran".

France is "very concerned by these arrests and those of other Iranian personalities engaged in the defense of freedom of expression in their country," the ministry added.

The 62-year-old has won a number of international awards for his films that critique modern Iran. He was awarded top honors for his film "Taxi” in Berlin in 2015. Panahi also won best screenplay at Cannes in 2018 for his film "Three Faces".

