Jacques Chirac is a conservative French politician who served as the country's president and twice as the prime minister.

Born in 1932, Jacques Chirac held top political offices in his country for decades: French Prime Minister from 1974 to 1976, and again from 1986 to 1988. Chirac was Mayor of Paris from 1977 to 1995 - years in office that were interrupted by his second stint as Prime Minister. Chirac was French President fom two terms from 1995 to 2007.