Jacques Chirac

Jacques Chirac is a conservative French politician who served as the country's president and twice as the prime minister.

Born in 1932, Jacques Chirac held top political offices in his country for decades: French Prime Minister from 1974 to 1976, and again from 1986 to 1988. Chirac was Mayor of Paris from 1977 to 1995 - years in office that were interrupted by his second stint as Prime Minister. Chirac was French President fom two terms from 1995 to 2007.

TOPSHOT - French President Emmanuel Macron (R) walks behind as French Republican guards carry the flag-draped coffin of late French President Jacques Chirac during a military tribute at the Invalides (Hotel des Invalides) in Paris on September 30, 2019. - Former French President Jacques Chirac died on September 26, 2019 at the age of 86. (Photo by PHILIPPE WOJAZER / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE WOJAZER/AFP/Getty Images)

World leaders gather in Paris for Jacques Chirac's funeral 30.09.2019

Dozens of world leaders have gathered in Paris to bid farewell to former French President Jacques Chirac. A national day of mourning culminated in a military ceremony and a funeral mass.
24.11.2011 Bildnummer: 56449807 Datum: 24.11.2011 Copyright: imago/IP3press Former French President Jacques Chirac during the Foundation Chirac third prize ceremony dedicated to conflict prevention, in Quai Branly Museum on November 24, 2011 in Paris. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Gesellschaft People Politik FRA xcb x1x 2011 (c) Imago/IP3press

Ex-French President Jacques Chirac dies, aged 86 26.09.2019

The former French president, Jacques Chirac, has died "peacefully" at the age of 86, his family said. The conservative politician led France between 1995 and 2007.
14.05.2017 French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux wave to French President Francois Hollande (not pictured) as he leaves after the handover ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 14, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Petition against French first lady gains momentum 07.08.2017

Over 200,000 people have signed a petition against the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron being given a formal position as the country's first lady. This comes amid a rapid decline in the president's popularity.
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) boards an Air Force plane during a visit at the military base in Istres, southern France, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Arnold Jerocki/Pool

Poll shows France no longer so sweet on Emmanuel Macron 24.07.2017

French President Emmanuel Macron's popularity rating has dropped 10 points in a month, according to an Ifop poll - the biggest decline for a new president since 1995. His prime minister's popularity also dipped.
France's far-right National Front president Marine Le Pen waves to supporters during the summer meeting, 'Les Estivales de Marine Le Pen', in Frejus, southern France, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

Trump election casts long shadow over France 17.11.2016

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen's chances of running for and possibly winning the French presidency in 2017 have apparently been boosted by Donald Trump's victory in the US. Other parties look increasingly alarmed.
FILE - In this June 2008 file photo, former French President Jacques Chirac, seen, during the ceremony to officially launch the Fondation Chirac. A judicial official says Friday Oct.30 2009 former French President Jacques Chirac has been ordered to stand trial in an alleged corruption scandal dating back to his 1977-1995 tenure as Paris mayor. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Jacques Chirac absent at opening of corruption trial 05.09.2011

Jacques Chirac’s corruption trial has opened in Paris - without the former French president. Chirac's lawyers presented judges with a report saying the frail 78-year-old was unable to stand trial.
Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel, rechts, wird vom franzoesischen Staatspraesidenten Jacques Chirac vor dem Gaestehaus Meseberg bei Berlin am Freitag, 23. Februar 2007 mit einem Handkuss begruesst. Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel und der franzoesische Praesident Jacques Chirac sind am Freitag im brandenburgischen Meseberg zu Beratungen ueber die Airbus-Krise zusammengekommen. (AP Photo/ Jan Bauer) --- Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, is welcomed by France's President Jacques Chirac with a handkiss at the governments's guest house Meseberg Castle, near Berlin, on Friday, Feb. 23, 2007. French President Jacques Chirac met Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday for talks expected to center on Franco-German tension over a major restructuring plan for European aircraft manufacturer Airbus. (AP Photo/Fritz Reiss)

Merkel, Chirac Call for Fair Division of Restructuring at Airbus 23.02.2007

Airbus topped the agenda at the summit between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Jacques Chirac in Germany on Friday. Both leaders called for a fair division of the restructuring of the ailing company.

Chirac in China 26.10.2006

French President Jacques Chirac is in Beijing on what is likely to be his last official visit before he leaves office next year.

Merkel/Chirac wrap up 12.10.2006

German Chanceller Angela Merkel and French President Jacques Chirac are expected to try to soothe tensions over delays with the production of the giant Airbus 380 passenger jet at a summit in Paris today.
In this hand hout computer-generated image provided by Boeing shows the company's new series Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Wednesday, April; 27, 2005. A senior Boeing Co. official on Wednesday brushed off the threat of European rival Airbus SAS's superjumbo, saying orders for Boeing's smaller, more fuel-efficient Dreamliner were robust. (AP Photo/Boeing) ** EDITORIAL USE ONLY ** In this artist rendition released Friday Oct. 7, 2005 by Airbus industry, an A 350 jetliner is shown. Airbus on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2005, launched its new A350, a mid-sized airliner to rival Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, and tensions immediately flared in the trans-Atlantic trade row over aircraft subsidies. (AP Photo/Airbus, HO)

Airbus Crisis Dominates Franco-German Talks 12.10.2006

The crisis at Airbus is at the top of the agenda in talks between French and German ministers in Paris. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will also bring up the issue when she meets with French President Jacques Chirac.

Triole in Paris 23.09.2006

French President Jacques Chirac hosted a three-way summit with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

A new museum of ethnic art opens in Paris 23.06.2006

A new museum of ethnic art was opened earlier this week by the French President Jacques Chirac in Paris.At 235m euros it's the most expensive museum to be built during his presidency.

Merkel/Chirac 06.06.2006

Preparations for the forthcoming EU summit on June 15th over Iran’s nuclear programme were at the centre of talks on Tuesday near Berlin between German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Jacques Chirac.

Chirac/CPE 31.03.2006

French President Jacques Chirac will address the nation later today (Friday) to explain his next move on a controversial youth employment law that hastriggered widespread and violent protests across France.
Ein Airbus A 319 der Billigfluggesellschaft easyJet rollt am Donnerstag (11.08.2005) auf dem Flughafen Fuhlsbüttel in Hamburg an Jets anderer Fluggesellschaften vorbei. Der Hamburger Flughafen, fünftgrößter Airport in Deutschland, entwickelt sich zum Drehkreuz für Billigfluggesellschaften. Seit Donnerstag bedient der Anbieter easyJet von der Hansestadt aus die Strecke nach Basel. Germanwings steuert im Herbst vom Norden aus 11 Ziele an, und die Lufthansa kontert mit mehr Strecken, mehr Plätzen und Einsteigertarifen. Neun Low-Cost-Carrier sind laut Flughafen in Hamburg ansässig: von Air Berlin über dba und Hapag Lloyd Express (hlx) bis Intersky und Air Lingus. Foto: Maurizio Gambarini dpa/lno +++(c) dpa - Report+++

International Alliance Agrees on Air Ticket Tax 02.03.2006

A French initiative to tax airline tickets to boost funds for developing nations won limited support at an international conference that wrapped up in Paris Wednesday.
French President Jacques Chirac, left, welcomes Germany's new Chancellor Angela Merkel, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2005. Merkel, who was sworn in Tuesday, has pledged to uphold Germany's traditionally close relationship with France at the heart of the European Union. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Opinion: Merkel Debuts Abroad with Aplomb 25.11.2005

Angela Merkel was sworn in as Germany's first female chancellor on Tuesday, and wasted no time setting off on a whistle-stop tour of Europe. DW's Felix Steiner looks back at her first few days in office.
