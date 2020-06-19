Jack Nicholson, born in 1937 in New Jersey, is a successful Hollywood actor known for playing outsiders, rebels and psychopaths.

With his wide variety of roles across genres like romance, comedy and satire, Nicholson became male actor with the most Oscar nominations in the Academy's history. He won three - for "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" (1975), "As Good as it Gets" (1997), and "Terms of Endearment" (1993). Other highlights from his film career include the road movie "Easy Rider" (1969), the mystery "Chinatown" (1994) and the legal drama "A Few Good Men."