Image: privat
Jörg Himmelreich
Stories by Jörg Himmelreich
Europe is bankrolling Putin's war on Ukraine
The battle over Ukraine is about nothing less than Europe's freedom. For that, we should be willing to make sacrifices.
Commentary
Politics
03/12/2022
March 12, 2022
What's behind Putin's saber-rattling
President Vladimir Putin's actions toward Ukraine stem from more than just old Russian trauma, writes Jörg Himmelreich.
Commentary
Politics
02/19/2022
February 19, 2022
The West must not cave to Russian coercion on Ukraine
The inconclusive outcome of the talks on Ukraine doesn't mean there aren't lessons to be learned for the West.
Commentary
Politics
01/14/2022
January 14, 2022
Germany's policy on Russia: Silence implies consent
Perception — not what actually happened — is everything. That is why it is imperative to talk to Russia in clear terms.
Politics
12/23/2019
December 23, 2019
Von der Leyen's EU post is a win for Macron
France's president has the most to win from Ursula von der Leyen's European Commission presidency.
Commentary
Politics
07/05/2019
July 5, 2019
