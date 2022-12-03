  1. Skip to content
Jörg Himmelreich
Image: privat

Jörg Himmelreich

Stories by Jörg Himmelreich

Workers at the construction site of a section of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline near Kingisepp, Leningrad

Europe is bankrolling Putin's war on Ukraine

The battle over Ukraine is about nothing less than Europe's freedom. For that, we should be willing to make sacrifices.
Jörg Himmelreich
Commentary
Politics
March 12, 2022
Putin's troop maneuvers near the Ukrainian border

What's behind Putin's saber-rattling

President Vladimir Putin's actions toward Ukraine stem from more than just old Russian trauma, writes Jörg Himmelreich.
Jörg Himmelreich
Commentary
Politics
February 19, 2022
A caricature depicting the Russian bear pulling at the NATO logo

The West must not cave to Russian coercion on Ukraine

The inconclusive outcome of the talks on Ukraine doesn't mean there aren't lessons to be learned for the West.
Jörg Himmelreich
Commentary
Politics
January 14, 2022
Angela Merkel and Vladimir Putin

Germany's policy on Russia: Silence implies consent

Perception — not what actually happened — is everything. That is why it is imperative to talk to Russia in clear terms.
Politics
December 23, 2019
Usula von der Leyen and Emmanuel Macron stand together at an air show in France

Von der Leyen's EU post is a win for Macron

France's president has the most to win from Ursula von der Leyen's European Commission presidency.
Jörg Himmelreich
Commentary
Politics
July 5, 2019
