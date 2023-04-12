  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
COP28
Jörg Gero Grüner
Image: Ronka Oberhammer/DW

Jörg Gero Grüner

Health topics, simply explained and animated.

Skip next section Stories by Jörg Gero Grüner

Stories by Jörg Gero Grüner

Still aus DW-Beitrag 'So funktioniert die Haut '

How does the skin work?

How does the skin work?

Our skin isn't just a shell for the body – it's a living organ that performs lots of vital functions.
HealthDecember 4, 202302:35 min
DW Explainer l Wie der Magen arbeitet

How the stomach works

How the stomach works

Gastric juice is a powerful acid. How does the wall of the stomach protect itself from acid burns?
ScienceNovember 24, 202302:36 min
Wirbelsäule

Back pain – is the spine poorly designed?

Back pain – is the spine poorly designed?

Your spine supports our body, is highly flexible, and protects your spinal cord – but is also prone to pain.
HealthNovember 13, 202302:55 min
Still aus DW-Beitrag 'Wie funktioniert der Kreislauf?'

Our circulation – How does it work?

Our circulation – How does it work?

Our cardiovascular system keeps our cells supplied with everything from nutrients to repair tools.
HealthOctober 17, 202303:36 min
DW Sendung | In good shape vom 15.09.2023 | Explainer Muskeln

How do muscles actually work?

How do muscles actually work?

Nothing in the body moves without muscles! The muscle fibers owe their power to millions of tiny protein motors.
ScienceSeptember 18, 202302:34 min
Still aus DW-Beitrag 'Warum wachsen uns Haare?'

Why do we have hair?

Why do we have hair?

Hormones determine when body hair starts to sprout – and even the color of our hair.
ScienceAugust 18, 202302:47 min
Show more stories
Go to homepage