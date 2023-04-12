You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Image: Ronka Oberhammer/DW
Jörg Gero Grüner
Health topics, simply explained and animated.
Stories by Jörg Gero Grüner
How does the skin work?
How does the skin work?
Our skin isn't just a shell for the body – it's a living organ that performs lots of vital functions.
Health
12/04/2023
December 4, 2023
02:35 min
How the stomach works
How the stomach works
Gastric juice is a powerful acid. How does the wall of the stomach protect itself from acid burns?
Science
11/24/2023
November 24, 2023
02:36 min
Back pain – is the spine poorly designed?
Back pain – is the spine poorly designed?
Your spine supports our body, is highly flexible, and protects your spinal cord – but is also prone to pain.
Health
11/13/2023
November 13, 2023
02:55 min
Our circulation – How does it work?
Our circulation – How does it work?
Our cardiovascular system keeps our cells supplied with everything from nutrients to repair tools.
Health
10/17/2023
October 17, 2023
03:36 min
How do muscles actually work?
How do muscles actually work?
Nothing in the body moves without muscles! The muscle fibers owe their power to millions of tiny protein motors.
Science
09/18/2023
September 18, 2023
02:34 min
Why do we have hair?
Why do we have hair?
Hormones determine when body hair starts to sprout – and even the color of our hair.
Science
08/18/2023
August 18, 2023
02:47 min
