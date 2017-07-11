Ivory Coast: Prime minister and government resign

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara announced on Wednesday that the country's prime minister, Patrick Achi, had submitted his resignation.

Ouattara made the announcement at the opening of Achi's last Cabinet meeting. The Ivorian president vowed "to appoint a new prime minister who will come to me to propose a streamlined government" by next week.

"I have decided to reduce the number of government ministers in order to strengthen government effectiveness and bearing in mind the current world economic situation," Ouattara said.

"It is crucial to reduce state spending and steer it towards social and security resilience," he added.

This is a developing story, more details to come...

jcg/rs (Reuters, AFP)