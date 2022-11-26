  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Ivory Coast's former youth minister Charles Ble Goude is cheered by supporters upon his return to Abidjan, Ivory Coast
Charles Ble Goude was welcomed with cheers from supporters upon his return to Ivory Coast Image: Diomande Bleblonde/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsIvory Coast

Ivory Coast: Charles Ble Goude returns after years in exile

26 minutes ago

The former youth minister and accused militia leader returned to Ivory Coast after years in exile. He was acquitted of crimes against humanity at the ICC over his role in deadly post-election violence in 2010.

https://p.dw.com/p/4K8SH

Charles Ble Goude returned to Ivory Coast on Saturday for the first time in 11 years as the country's leaders seek to reconcile political tensions following years of instability.

The return of the former youth minister comes after his acquittal on charges of crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague in 2019. He stood accused of responsibility for murder, rape and persecution following the West African country's disputed election in 2010.

Ble Goude says he seeks 'peace process'

Thousands of Ble Goude's supporters gathered in the port city of Abidjan wearing clothes printed with his image to welcome the 50-year-old's arrival.

"I dreamed of this moment from my prison cell," Ble Goude told supporters. "You will accompany me in this peace process that our country needs."

His return follows that of former President Laurent Gbagbo, who also was accused of crimes at the ICC and was acquitted alongside Ble Goude. 

What was he accused of?

Following the 2010 presidential election, Gbagbo refused to concede defeat to his opponent and current President Alassasne Ouattara. Months of violence followed, leaving over 3,000 Ivoirians dead. 

Ble Goude served as the country's youth minister under Gbagbo, He was also known as the president's "Street General" and seen as the head of the Young Patriots street militia.

Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo
Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo returned home after a decade in exile last yearImage: Diomande Ble Blonde/AP Photo/picture alliance

Rights groups say the group created a climate of terror, erecting checkpoints to identify supporters of Ouattara who were deemed "enemies of Ivory Coast."

Ble Goude held regular rallies after the election up until Gbagbo's ouster in April 2011, where the youth minister used xenophobic rhetoric. He was accused of inciting attacks on civilians and UN peacekeeping soldiers.

In 2019, judges at the ICC acquitted both Gbagbo and Ble Goude, saying prosecutors had failed to prove their case.

What does his return mean?

Ble Goude is the last major pro-Gbagbo figure to return to Ivory Coast, coming amid a wider policy of rapprochement between political factions that President Ouatttara hopes will smooth tensions ahead of elections in 2025.

Last year, Gbagbo returned to Ivory Coast after a decade in exile. He was welcomed by Ouattara himself and and has maintained a low profile since his return. In August, Ouattara pardoned his predecessor.

rs/ar (AP, Reuters)

Agroforestry against climate change

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Locals help transfer humanitarian aid across a collapsed bridge near Novopetrivka, following the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson region

Ukraine updates: Kyiv marks Soviet-era famine as war rages

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Women crossing a street

Ethiopia: Tigray after the peace deal

Ethiopia: Tigray after the peace deal

ConflictsNovember 25, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

DW Videostill | Indien Hitzewelle

Global Eyes: Does war in Ukraine make your chapati cheaper?

Global Eyes: Does war in Ukraine make your chapati cheaper?

Politics12 hours ago36:36 min
More from Asia

Germany

Cityscape of Cologne with the cathedral in the foreground

How German Catholics pushed Church's slow reforms

How German Catholics pushed Church's slow reforms

ReligionNovember 25, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Russland, Moskau | LGBT-Kundgebung

Russia tightens anti-LGBTQ laws

Russia tightens anti-LGBTQ laws

PoliticsNovember 25, 202202:19 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Journalists Niloofar Hamedi (l) and Elahe Mohammadi

Iran's smear campaign against jailed female journalists

Iran's smear campaign against jailed female journalists

Press Freedom10 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Messenger-Dienst Signal

Big Tech: Can small companies break the tech giants' power?

Big Tech: Can small companies break the tech giants' power?

PoliticsNovember 24, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

DW Videostill | Mural outside a women's refuge in Mexico City

Fighting violence against women in Mexico

Fighting violence against women in Mexico

SocietyNovember 25, 202202:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage