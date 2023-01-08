  1. Skip to content
men in uniform hugging
The Ivorian soldiers were arrested in July last year and were sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in December.Image: Sia Kambou/AFP via Getty Images
ConflictsMali

Ivorian troop returns home after Mali pardons

53 minutes ago

The 46 soldiers, who were pardoned by Mali's junta, arrived at Ivory Coast's Abidjan airport and were greeted by President Alassane Ouattara, who was waiting for them at the airport.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Lrps

Forty six Ivorian soldiers who were detained in Mali since July returned home on Saturday, after they were pardoned by the Malian junta.

The soldiers, whose detention had become a reason for diplomatic tensions between the neighboring countries, were arrested on July 10, 2022.

Mali's junta cited a commitment to peace and dialogue as it pardoned the troop on Friday. The pardon comes following a January 1 deadline that was set by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for Mali to release the troops.

The 46 men arrived at Ivory Coast's Abidjan airport and were greeted by Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, who was waiting for them at the airport. The soldiers waved small Ivorian flags as they met with Ouattara.

Women on the frontline of eco-awareness

"Now that this crisis is behind us, we can resume normal relations with the brother country of Mali," Ouattara said once all the soldiers were on Ivorian soil.

 "We are happy and relieved to return to the motherland," a spokesman for the soldiers said.

Why were Ivorian soldiers detained in Mali?

The soldiers were arrested in Mali's capital Bamako andwere sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment on December 30. Along with them, three women who were among the 49 originally arrested were sentenced to death in absentia.

Authorities in Mali had alleged that the soldiers were mercenaries and had convicted them of an "attack and conspiracy against the government."

Public prosecutor Ladji Sara at the time had said that the troops were also seeking to undermine state security.

However, Ivory Coast said they were flown to Mali as part of a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali.

mf/jcg (Reuters, AFP)

Soldiers pardoned by Mali junta return to Ivory Coast

A female member of the Iranian police special force

Iran: Protest supporters face arrests and working bans

Politics6 hours ago
