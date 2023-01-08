The Ivorian soldiers were arrested in July last year and were sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in December.Image: Sia Kambou/AFP via Getty Images
Ivorian troop returns home after Mali pardons
The 46 soldiers, who were pardoned by Mali's junta, arrived at Ivory Coast's Abidjan airport and were greeted by President Alassane Ouattara, who was waiting for them at the airport.
The soldiers, whose detention had become a reason for diplomatic tensions between the neighboring countries, were arrested on July 10, 2022.
Mali's junta cited a commitment to peace and dialogue as it pardoned the troop on Friday. The pardon comes following a January 1 deadline that was set by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for Mali to release the troops.
The 46 men arrived at Ivory Coast's Abidjan airport and were greeted by Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, who was waiting for them at the airport. The soldiers waved small Ivorian flags as they met with Ouattara.
"Now that this crisis is behind us, we can resume normal relations with the brother country of Mali," Ouattara said once all the soldiers were on Ivorian soil.
"We are happy and relieved to return to the motherland," a spokesman for the soldiers said.