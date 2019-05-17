 Italy′s Senate lifts Salvini′s immunity, paves way for trial | News | DW | 12.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Italy's Senate lifts Salvini's immunity, paves way for trial

Far-right leader Matteo Salvini is set to face charges of illegally detaining migrants at sea after Italian lawmakers voted to strip him of immunity, reports showed. The League head could face up to 15 years in jail.

Salvini in the Italian Senate (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Medichini)

Italy's former interior minister, Matteo Salvini, was stripped of his parliamentary immunity on Wednesday, allowing  magistrates in Sicily to move forward with a case against him, local media reported.

Previously, a Sicilian court recommended that the far-right leader should face trial for ordering that more than 100 migrants remain on board a coastguard boat for several days in July 2019. He faces charges of abuse of power and illegal detention, and could face a prison term of up to 15 years if convicted.

The results of the Senate vote were reported by local media, despite the publication of formal results being expected later on Wednesday.

Salvini pledges to 'do it again'

After the vote, Salvini said that he had "full and total faith in the justice system."

"I have defended Italy," he told ANSA news agency. adding that he was proud of what he had done and would "do it again when I get back into power."

Watch video 04:47

"Sardines" movement against Salvini

The 46-year-old Salvini is the leader of the populist League (Lega) party. The firebrand politician served as deputy prime minister and interior minister in the previous Italian government, but pulled out in a bid to force parliamentary elections. However, the League's coalition partner, 5-Star Movement, forged a new coalition with their Democratic Party (PD) rivals to stay in power.

He also faces a strong challenge from the grassroot "Sardine" movement which has been staging rallies across the country against his policies.

dj/msh (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

Related content

Mediterranea Saving Humans rettet Menschen in Seenot

Italy's Matteo Salvini wants hefty fines for migrant rescue vessels 17.05.2019

Italian far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's latest crackdown on rescue vessels in the Mediterranean Sea includes draconian sanctions for every migrant taken on board. Michele Bertelli reports from Rome.

Italien Sizilien Flüchtlingszentrum Mineo | Matteo Salvini, Innenminister

Italy's Matteo Salvini shuts what was Europe's biggest migrant center 09.07.2019

The Italian interior minister toured the Sicilian center with politicians and reporters, calling it a haven for drugs, prostitution and violence. Salvini has said he wants to deploy military ships to keep migrants away.

Italien Liliana Segre Überlebende des Holocaust und Senatorin auf Lebenszeit

Italian Holocaust survivor facing mass threats, insults receives police protection 07.11.2019

Italian senator and Holocaust survivor Liliana Segre, who receives 200 social media threats daily, has been given a police escort. Three right-wing parties abstained as an anti-hate committee was initiated in parliament.

Advertisement