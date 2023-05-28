Italy: Water in Venice's Grand Canal goes bright green
35 minutes ago
The mysterious green liquid does not pose a health threat to people in Venice, local police were quoted as saying by Italy's ANSA news agency.
Waters in Venice's main canal turned fluorescent green on Sunday, Italy's fire department said.
The regional environmental protection agency ARPAV collected samples of the colored water with the help of the fire department, they added. The agency's experts are now probing for the cause of the change in color.
The Interior Ministry's representative in Venice, Michele di Bari, has called an emergency meeting to devise possible countermeasures, Italy's ANSA news agency said.
The change in color, according to to preliminary probes by ARPAV and the police, was caused by a type of die often used to trace water leaks, ANSA reported.
Police said that the liquid did not pose a threat to the health of local residents, according to the agency.
The bright green area stretched from the Rialto Bridge to part of the Grand Canal. The head of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, said on Twitter that the green color was first reported by local residents.
Police said that they were investigating the incident.