Italy: Several reported missing after Ischia landslide

Heavy rains have triggered landslides on Ischia island off the coast of Naples, with reports of damage to homes. Rescue efforts are ongoing, but have been hampered by weather.

Heavy rains triggered landslides on the Italian island of Ischia on Saturday, with destructive waves of mud sliding down a hill in the small town of Casamicciola Terme in the early hours of the morning, engulfing at least one house and sweeping cars down to the sea, according to media reports citing emergency services.

Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini had told Italian media outlets Saturday morning that at least eight people were killed in the landslide. However, shortly thereafter, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi told reporters that there were no confirmed deaths.

"At the moment there are no confirmed deaths, there are some difficulties in the rescue operations because the weather conditions are still challenging," Piantedosi said.

Italian media earlier reported 13 people were missing on the island, which lies off the coast of Naples.

A family of three — mother, father and a newborn baby — were among those missing, ANSA news agency reported.

The Ischia fire service said that at least one house had been buried under the mud and that two people were rescued from a car swept into the sea.

Fire service personnel also said that they were expecting help from Naples, the nearest major city, but that weather conditions were making things difficult.

rm/wmr (Reuters, AFP, dpa)