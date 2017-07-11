Italy: Several dead in Alps glacier collapse

At least five people were killed Sunday when a glacier ruptured in the Italian Alps, local rescue services confirmed.

Eight people were injured during the accident on the Marmolada peak of eastern Dolomites, according to Italian state television RAI.

"Unfortunately, five people were found lifeless," emergency services spokeswoman Michela Canova told Agence France-Presse, saying that the injured figure "remains a provisional count."

The injured, including a person in critical condition, were taken to several hospitals in the regions of Trentino-Alto Adige and Veneto, according to rescue officials.

The Alpine rescue service said in a tweet that the segment broke off near Punta Rocca (Rock Point), "along the itinerary normally used to reach the peak."

It said at least five helicopters and rescue dogs were deployed during the search.

Emergency dispatchers in northeast Italy tweeted that about 15 hikers

were believed to have been in the area at the time of the collapse.

The segment that broke away is known as a serac, or pinnacle of a glacier.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the section of ice to break away and rush down the peak's slope.

However, the intense heat wave gripping Italy since late June could be a factor, Walter Milan, an Alpine rescue service spokesperson told state TV.

Marmolada, towering about 3,300 meters (about 11,000 feet), is the highest peak in the eastern Dolomites.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

mm/rs (dpa, AFP, AP)