Italy: Deadly floods wreak havoc on Adriatic coast

Fire service officials say the provinces of Ravenna, Forli-Cesena, Rimini and Bologna — particularly the cities of Faenza, Cesena and Forli — are the worst affected.
"The city is on its knees, devastated and in pain. It's the end of the world," Forli mayor Gian Luca Zattini wrote on Facebook.
While the official death toll stood at two, one in Forli and one in Cesena, media reports said a third victim was found Wednesday on a beach. Another of the fatalities was a man who was staying on the ground floor of his house during the flooding and drowned.
The fire service says it has deployed 400 firefighters and responded to 600 calls since Tuesday morning.
Emergency teams have rescued drivers who were stranded in their vehicles and people who were trapped in their homes by the water.
Crews rescued dozens of people trapped on the roofs of their houses in the city of Cesena, where the Savio river had overflowed its banks.
Footage showed whole streets beneath water and mudslides blocking other roads, with entire swaths of farmland flooded. Civil defense officials say 14 rivers are flooded in Emilia-Romagna alone.
To make matters worse, the severe weather has caused power cuts and problems with telephone connections in several areas.
What happens now?
Civil Defense Minister Nello Musumeci said some 5,000 people were being evacuated and that more could follow, with more rain forecast for the rest of the week.