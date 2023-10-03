Italy: Bus falls from Venice bridge, over 20 feared dead

The vehicle plunged from an overpass in northern Italy. The city's mayor was quoted by local media as saying that at least 20 people had been killed with more injured or unaccounted for.

A bus crashed off an overpass near Venice on Tuesday and caught fire on impact near the train tracks below. Italian newspaper La Repubblica cited local authorities as saying that 21 people were dead, 12 injured and more still unaccounted for.

"A huge tragedy struck our community this evening," Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said on social media, saying "numerous victims" were on board. "An apocalyptic scene, there are no words."

What do we know about the victims?

Brugnaro later told Italian state television channel Rai News24 that more people were still trapped in the wreckage.

With the rescue operation still ongoing, the death toll is expected to climb.

The accident occurred near Mestre, a suburb of Venice. Images from the scene seemingly taken from the road above showed a bus lying upside down near a train line, still smouldering.

A city hall spokesperson told the French AFP news agency the victims included two children.

Venice prefect Michele Di Bari said it was a regular bus line, but that it carried tourists. There was no immediate information on the nationalities of the victims.

The local health authorities activated the major emergency protocol, La Repubblica reported.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her "profound condolences."

"I am in contact with mayor Luigi Brugnaro and [Transport Minister] Matteo Salvini in order to follow the news of this tragedy," she said in a statement.

