Istanbul - The Threat of a Major Earthquake

September 7, 2023

Many experts believe that Istanbul will soon be hit by a major earthquake — potentially one of the most devastating natural disasters in recent history. It’s only a matter of time.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VPL3
Videostill Dokumentation | Istanbul am Abgrund - Keine Rettung vor dem Megabeben?
Image: SWR
Videostill Dokumentation | Istanbul am Abgrund - Keine Rettung vor dem Megabeben?
Image: SWR

Istanbul is located directly on the North Anatolian Fault, between two tectonic plates. These move apart by two to three centimeters a year, over a length of 1,200 kilometers. This is why severe earthquakes in the region are a regular occurrence. A quake in Istanbul itself is only a matter of time and will affect millions of people. An earthquake with a predicted magnitude of 6 to 7 on the Richter scale would devastate the city.

Videostill Dokumentation | Istanbul am Abgrund - Keine Rettung vor dem Megabeben?
Image: SWR

 

Actress and filmmaker Nisan Arikan witnessed a severe quake in the region when she was nine years old. Together with geophysicist Patricia Martinez-Garzon, who researches the earthquake risk in Istanbul, she sets out to find solutions. How can the city’s 16 million residents prepare for a worst-case scenario?

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 04.10.2023 – 01:15 UTC
WED 04.10.2023 – 04:15 UTC
WED 04.10.2023 – 18.15 UTC 
THU 05.10.2023 – 09:15 UTC
FRI 06.10.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 07.10.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SAT 07.10.2023 – 15:15 UTC
SUN 08.10.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

THU 05.10.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 08.10.2023 – 08:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3 

High-rise buildings in an area with a high level of air pollution in Sofia, Bulgaria

Air pollution: Nearly everyone in Europe breathing bad air

ScienceSeptember 7, 2023
