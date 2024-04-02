Istanbul: Dozens killed in nightclub fire

The death toll has continued to climb after a fire broke out at a nightclub that was undergoing renovations. Five people have been detained and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

At least 29 people have died after a fire broke out at a nightclub in Istanbul on Tuesday. Several others were seriously injured.

The incident occurred at the Masquerade nightclub, which was situated in the basement and ground floor of a 16-story residential building on the European side of the city.

"The number of people who lost their lives in the fire... in Gayrettepe of Besiktas district has increased to 29," governor Davut Gul's office said in a statement.

The fire broke out after midday at 12:47 p.m. (0947 UTC) and was only brought under control by firefighters hours later.

Fighter fighters took hours to get the blaze under control Image: Islam Yakut/Anadolu/picture alliance

Television footage showed flames and a column of thick smoke bellowing from the upper floors of the building.

The nightclub was closed during the month of Ramadan and was undergoing renovations at the time of the incident, newspaper Hurriyet reported.

Investigation underway

Istanbul's recently-reelected mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, arrived at the scene and said that "the fire is under control, let's hope there are no further victims."

Authorities now are investigating the cause of the fire.

Police detained five people for questioning, including managers of the club and one person in charge of the renovations, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said.

More to come... Please refresh your browser for updates.

zc/lo (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)