ISS crew shelters as space debris veers close by

Fears of a possible collision with space debris forced the crew of the International Space Station (ISS) to go into a docked spaceship for their safety twice on Monday.

Cosmonaut Piotr Dubrov said the threats were over after the remains of an out-of-service satellite flew by. There were "no signs" of a collision, he added.

There are currently seven crew members aboard the ISS.

Roskosmos, the Russian space agency, confirmed that the station was "in the green zone."

Had the threats been more dangerous, the crew would have had to quickly return to Earth in the Crew Dragon vessel.

US media cited a statement by the US Space Command confirming "a debris-generating event in outer space," saying that it was looking into identifying the debris field.

Other outlets, citing unnamed officials, reported on a possible antisatellite weapons test by Russia.

Such incidents are becoming more common as the skies fill with debris.

Last week, the New York Times reported that a piece of debris that was spawned by a Chinese antisatellite weapon test in 2007 forced the ISS to maneuver itself to avoid it on Wednesday.

The US has long warned that the 2007 destruction of a defunct Chinese satellite by a rocket fired from Earth risked creating potentially catastrophic levels of space debris.

