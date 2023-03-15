Israel's Netanyahu shortens Germany trip amid protests

Israel has seen weeks of protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial judicial reform plans. It was unclear if the itinerary change was linked to the demonstrations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is shortening a trip to Berlin, his office said on Wednesday.

A preliminary itinerary circulated last week said that the Israeli premier would leave Germany on Friday. The new statement said he would return on Thursday.

The office said that the prime minister had earlier held consultations "on developments in national security." The statement did not specify whether the change was linked to the security concerns.

Netanyahu's trip accompanied by protests

Thousands in Israel took to the streets on Wednesday again to protest a controversial judicial reform Netanyahu's government wishes to enact.

Police have given out 30 emergency tickets for blocking emergency routes at the Ben Gurion International Airport, as demonstrators sought to disrupt Netanyahu's travel itinerary, with similar tactics having been employed in recent days and weeks.

"Netanyahu will meet us at every corner, on every flight or at every conference," protest organizers said in a statement. "We will not allow him to destroy the dream of many generations and turn Israel into a dictatorship."

Demonstrators gathered near the Ben Gurion airport to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial reforms Image: Tsafrir Abayov/AP Photo/picture alliance

What has led to the recent protests?

Changes planned by the Israeli leadership would allow parliament to overturn Supreme Court rulings with a simple majority vote and grant politicians more influence in appointing judges.

Opponents of the proposed reforms argue that they would effectively end the separation of powers and endanger the role of the judiciary. Netanyahu and his allies argue that the judiciary had become politicized and engaged in judicial activism.

Thousands of people in Israel took to the streets during a visit last week by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Protesters blocked roads to the Ben Gurion international airport and major intersections in a number of cities. Netanyahu was forced to hold talks with Austin near the airport.

Israel says Iranian threat to be focus of Berlin talks

Protests are also expected in Berlin on Thursday, when the Israeli prime minister is scheduled to meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The Israeli prime minister's office said that Netanyahu and Scholz "are expected to discuss various diplomatic and security issues, especially Iran and developments in the region."

It added that Netanyahu would "emphasize the need to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons."

Netanyahu's visit is due to be accompanied by a large-scale police operation. More than 3,000 officers had been set for deployment from Wednesday to Friday morning, a German police trade union had said, still commenting on Netanyahu's original travel plans.

German authorities have set the highest security level for the stay, with road closures and cordons planned.

Netanyahu has recently visited Rome and is planning a trip to London. The Israeli head of government is seeking to establish a firm stance in the West against the Iranian nuclear program among allies.

Netanyahu and his allies seek to push through with reforms targeting the country's judicial system Image: Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Photo/picture alliance

sdi/rc, msh (dpa, Reuters)