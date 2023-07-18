  1. Skip to content
Israel: Thousands rally in 'day of disruption'

19 minutes ago

Thousands of Israelis packed the streets of Tel Aviv blocking roads and gathering near the stock exchange and military headquarters on the "day of disruption" to protest against the government's judicial reform plan.


People protesting with orange smoke and drums in Tel Aviv
People have protested on the streets of Israel weekly since the government introduced a set of judiciary reformsImage: Ohad Zwigenberg/AP/picture alliance

Thousands of people in Israel took to the streets on Tuesday as legislators prepare to pass one of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial reform bills.

The proposals have divided the nation and triggered a massive protest movement since being unveiled in January by Netanyahu's right-wing government. Weekly rallies have drawn tens of thousands of protesters aiming to prevent what they believe could open the way to a more authoritarian government.

Dozens of demonstrators entered the stock exchange building in Tel Aviv on Tuesday tossing fake banknotes as a symbol of corruption. Protesters also ignited smoke bombs outside the building, where they chanted and held up signs reading "dictatorship will kill the economy."

About 1,000 people, including many army reservists, blocked an army headquarters in Tel Aviv. 

 

Members of Israeli security forces remove garbage bins demonstrators used to block the way
Demonstrators holding Israeli flags and chanting "democracy, democracy" marched on highways and bridgesImage: Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images

A large numer of protesters also gathered outside the headquarters of Histadrut, Israel's largest labor union, demanding the union call a general strike. 

Several cities across the country saw similar deminstrations and blockades.

At least 16 people were arrested on suspicion of public disturbance during protests blocking highways, police said. 

What set off the protests?

Netanyahu proposed a series of changes to the country's judiciary shortly after taking office in December. 

The proposed laws would grant lawmakers more control over the appointment of judges and give parliament the ability to overturn high court decisions and pass laws not subject to judicial review.

Members of Israeli security forces scuffle with demonstrators during a 'day of resistance'
The proposed reforms have also drawn international criticism, including from key ally Washington.Image: Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images

In the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, 64 lawmakers voted for this bill and 56 voted against. Members of Netanyahu's coalition stood and cheered when the vote passed, while opposition politicians shouted "shame." 

Two more readings are needed before the bill can come into force, which could happen by the end of the month.

With Israeli President Isaac Herzog due to meet US President Joe Biden in Washington on Tuesday, protest organizers are appealing to the United States to prevent what they see as a government move to weaken the judiciary. 

Netanyahu has said the reforms are necessary to prevent judicial interference in political decisions.

Protests against Israel's judicial reform intensify

 ara/sms (AP, dpa Reuters)

