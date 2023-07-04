  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Unrest in France
PoliticsIsrael

Israel: Several injured in Tel Aviv car ramming

1 hour ago

Police said that the driver had been "neutralized" after driving into several people.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TOQV
Authorities cordon off the scene after a car ramming
Several people were injured in Tel AvivImage: Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images

Several people were injured in a car ramming in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Israeli media and the Magen David Adom rescue service said.

The rescue service said that at least five people had been injured in the attack.

Police said that the driver had been "neutralized."

The Hamas militant group, which is listed by the European Union and the United States as a terrorist organization, praised the attack as "heroic."

The incident comes as Israeli forces are involved in a military operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and its neighboring refugee camp.

sdi/ab (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Moscow skyline at the Kremlin and Red Square
Live

Ukraine updates: Russia says it repelled Ukrainian drones

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A water oasis surrounded by green plants lies in the desert.

Sudan's fossil desert underwater reservoir

Sudan's fossil desert underwater reservoir

Nature and EnvironmentJuly 3, 202304:11 min
More from Africa

Asia

A man in a suit and a woman in a big red dress

China: More young people reject marriage

China: More young people reject marriage

SocietyJuly 3, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

An election poster showing the AfD's Hannes Loth

Why is far-right populism becoming more popular in Germany?

Why is far-right populism becoming more popular in Germany?

PoliticsJuly 2, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

In a colorized black-and-white photo taken by Geoff MacCormack in Russia in 1973, David Bowie is seen at the open window of a train. He has his left arm resting on the top of the windowpane and he is looking into the camera.

David Bowie's journey through the Soviet Union

David Bowie's journey through the Soviet Union

Culture5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Palestinian youths run for cover amid clashes during an Israeli military operation in Jenin city in the occupied West Bank

West Bank violence in Jenin: What you need to know

West Bank violence in Jenin: What you need to know

Conflicts17 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A man (Tesla CEO Elon Musk) presses his fingertips together and smiles

Elon Musk tweets false climate claim

Elon Musk tweets false climate claim

Nature and EnvironmentJuly 3, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage