Israel: Several injured in Tel Aviv car ramming

Several people were injured in a car ramming in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Israeli media and the Magen David Adom rescue service said.

The rescue service said that at least five people had been injured in the attack.

Police said that the driver had been "neutralized."

The Hamas militant group, which is listed by the European Union and the United States as a terrorist organization, praised the attack as "heroic."

The incident comes as Israeli forces are involved in a military operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and its neighboring refugee camp.

sdi/ab (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)