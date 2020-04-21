 Israel: Protests against Netanyahu-Gantz coalition | News | DW | 26.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Israel: Protests against Netanyahu-Gantz coalition

Thousands of citizens took to the streets of Israel to protest the new coalition. However, coronavirus fears ensured that masks stayed on and a physical distance of two meters was maintained.

People keep social distance amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak, during Black Flag protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Thousands of Israelis gathered in central Tel Aviv to protest the unity government that kept Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in power even as he gets ready to go to trial on corruption charges.

Fears over the coronavirus meant protesters stepped out wearing face masks and ensured that a physical distance of two meters was maintained. The country has recorded over 15,000 confirmed coronavirus infections.

Many protesters were seen sporting black clothes and waving flags, as a part of the "Black Flags" movement, which says that Netanyahu's government has played a key role in eroding Israel's democracy. He is facing charges of fraud, bribery, and breach of trust.

They also protested against the country's new "emergency" coalition government, which was a result of a new deal between Netanyahu and his rival, Benny Gantz.

Watch video 02:12

Israel: Netanyahu, Gantz agree unity government

Under the deal, former military chief Gantz will serve as defense minister till October next year, when he takes over the premiership. New elections will take place 18 months later.

The deal between Netanyahu's conservative Likud Party and Gantz's centrist Blue and White Party ended a longstanding political deadlock, meaning that Israelis did not have to hit the polls for the fourth national election in a year.

Netanyahu's trial was set to open in March but fears over the pandemic have led to its postponement until May 24.

>> Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

see/aw (dpa, AP, AFP)

DW recommends

Religious celebrations in the time of coronavirus

Easter, Passover, Ramadan — how can the faithful fulfill their religious obligations when large gatherings are forbidden due to the coronavirus. Sabine Kinkartz says it's possible, but it requires a bit of creativity. (10.04.2020)  

Related content

Israel Plakat Benny Gantz und Benjamin Netanjahu

Israel: Netanyahu, Gantz agree unity government 21.04.2020

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief rival, Benny Gantz, have agreed to form a unity government. The power-sharing deal ends a year of political deadlock following three inconclusive elections.

Bildkombo Israel Gantz Netanjahu

Israel: Netanyahu and Gantz sign power-sharing deal to avert another vote 20.04.2020

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz have signed an agreement to form an "emergency" government, their parties announced. This removes the need to hold a fourth election in roughly a year.

Isreal | Benjamin Netanjahu und Benny Gantz

Israel: Gantz and Netanyahu fail to form government before deadline 15.04.2020

The move could push the country closer toward its fourth election since April 2019. However, according to local media reports, the two parties were still negotiating, despite the expiration of the deadline.

Advertisement