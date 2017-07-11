Israel: Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to dissolve parliament and call early elections

The Israeli parliament will be dissolved and new elections will be called, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Monday.

Bennett has agreed that Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will take over as prime minister in the meantime.

A vote in the Knesset has been scheduled on the matter for next week.

Lapid and Bennett formed a coalition government, along with several other parties, in June 2021, ending two years of political stalemate as Benjamin Netanyahu repeatedly failed to form a government.

The coalition consisted of right-wing, liberal and Muslim Arab parties and was bitterly divided on key issues. Bennett has struggled to maintain order in the coalition, with defections robbing the alliance of a parliamentary majority for more than two months now.

The two leading coalition partners released a statement reading: "After exhausting all efforts to stabilize the coalition, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and... Yair Lapid have decided to submit a bill" dissolving parliament "next week."

The broad coalition was formed to oust longstanding former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is now the opposition leader. Netanyahu's coalition had emerged from a series of elections as the largest party, but without a majority, with his attempts to govern rapidly breaking down after each vote.

The new elections — the country's fifth in three years — are expected to be held in October or November.

aw/msh (AP, AFP, Reuters)