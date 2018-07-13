 Israel passes controversial Jewish nation-state bill | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 19.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Middle East

Israel passes controversial Jewish nation-state bill

Among other things, the law states only Jews have the right to self-determination, "encourages" Jewish settlement and downgrades the status of the Arabic language. Critics say it is racist and threatens democracy.

Jerusalem Altstadt Israelische Fahnen (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/A. Widak)

Israel's parliament passed a controversial law early Thursday that declares only Jews have a right to national self-determination in Israel, drawing criticism from human rights organizations and Arabs who called it racist and amounting to apartheid.

The "nation-state" law, backed by the right-wing government, passed 62-55 with two abstentions in the 120-seat Knesset after months of political debate and some parts were softened over concerns it would damage Israel's international image.

Read more:  Opinion: Separating anti-Semitism from criticism of Israel 

The bill states that "Israel is the historic homeland of the Jewish people" and "the right to exercise national self-determination in the State of Israel is unique to the Jewish people." It also downgrades Arabic from an official language alongside Hebrew to a "special" one, and declares Jerusalem as the united capital of Israel.

The law also instructs the state to preserve the Jewish heritage within the diaspora, and contains passages about national holidays, the flag and anthem and making the Hebrew calendar the official calendar.

The measure enters Israel's Basic Law, which is similar to a constitution.

Israel has 1.9 million Arab citizens, or about 21 percent of the total population of 9 million. Another 5 percent of the population is non-Arab Christians or other ethnic groups. 

'The majority decides'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the law enshrined the principle of Jewish existence.

"Israel is the nation state of the Jewish people that respects the individual rights of all its citizens. This is our state — the Jewish state," he said.

Last week, Netanyahu vowed to ensure all civil rights were protected, but said "the majority also has rights and the majority decides."

Watch video 28:30
Now live
28:30 mins.

Who owns Jerusalem?

Arab lawmakers scream 'apartheid'

On paper, Israeli Arabs – who are mainly Palestinians – have full rights unlike Palestinians in the occupied territories but they often complain of discrimination in housing, employment, education and services.

After the vote, Arab lawmakers tore up what they called an "apartheid law, a racist law." 

They were subsequently thrown out of the Knesset plenum hall, Haaretz reported.

Ahmed Tibi, an Israeli-Arab lawmaker with the Joint List, an alliance of Arab parties and the third-largest faction in the Knesset, told reporters: "I announce with shock and sorrow the death of democracy."

Ayman Odeh, the head of the Joint List, wrote on Twitter that the "tyranny" of the majority had squashed the rights of the minority.

"Separation, discrimination, supremacy and racism have now been enshrined into the Basic Law," he wrote, calling on Jewish and Arab democrats to unite against nationalism and racism.

Isaac Herzog, the head of the main opposition Zionist List political alliance, said in parliament that history will determine whether the law harms or benefits Israel.

"I really hope that we won't find the fine balance between a Jewish and democratic state to be hurt," he said.

Liberal Jewish groups, rights groups condemn

Adalah, the Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, said the nation-state law features "key elements of apartheid."

"By defining sovereignty and democratic self-rule as belonging solely to the Jewish people – wherever they live around the world – Israel has made discrimination a constitutional value and has professed its commitment to favoring Jewish supremacy as the bedrock of its institutions," Adalah General Director Hassan Jabareen said in a statement following the vote.

Condemnation from US groups

Liberal leaning US Jewish groups that have lobbied against the nation-state bill were quick to condemn it.

"This is a sad and unnecessary day for Israeli democracy," said Rabbi Rick Jacobs, the president of the Union for Reform Judaism. "The damage that will be done by this new Nation-State law to the legitimacy of the Zionist vision and to the values of the state of Israel as a democratic—and Jewish—nation is enormous."

Daniel Sokatch, the head of the New Israel Fund, described the law as "tribalism at its worst" and a betrayal of Jewish and democratic values that creates first and second-class citizens. 

Language softened under pressure

The controversial bill underwent a number of last minute changes to soften language following political disputes and objections, including from Israel's president and attorney-general.

One section that was dropped would have instructed courts to rule according to Jewish ritual law when there were no legal precedents.

Another section would have enshrined in law the establishment of communities of the "same faith and nationality," potentially opening the way for segregated communities and discrimination against homosexuals.

President Reuven Rivlin blasted the openly discriminatory measure earlier this month, saying it "could harm Jews throughout the world and the State of Israel."

Instead, the law that passed on Thursday says that the Israeli state views "the development of Jewish settlements as a national value and will act to encourage and promote its establishment."

Settlements in the occupied West Bank are viewed as illegal under international law and a major impediment to a viable Palestinian state in the future.

DW recommends

Opinion: The Nelson Mandela in us all

Nelson Mandela would have turned 100 today, and political copycats are falling over themselves to add a bit of his luster to their own bespoke suits. But Claus Stäcker asks, What role does Mandela have in society today? (18.07.2018)  

Foxtrot: Israeli war drama sparks death threats

Award-winning filmmaker Samuel Maoz shares with DW the personal story behind his latest film, Foxtrot, and why his allegory of Israeli society made him an enemy to many in his home country. (26.06.2018)  

Israel accuses EU of backing anti-Israel NGOs

The Israeli government has urged the European Union to halt funding to non-governmental organizations that promote boycotts against the Jewish state. Israel has come under criticism for its treatment of the Palestinians. (25.05.2018)  

Likud Party calls for de-facto annexation of West Bank settlements

Hundreds of delegates from Likud's Central Committee voted unanimously to support the non-binding resolution. The move may prompt PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who is the target of a corruption probe, to call an early election. (01.01.2018)  

Former PM Barak: Israel on 'slippery slope' towards apartheid

Why is the peace process still a failure after 50 years of occupation? Tim Sebastian meets former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak. (21.06.2017)  

UN votes to blame Israel for excessive force against Palestinians in Gaza

The UN General Assembly has voted to condemn Israeli violence against Palestinian protesters in Gaza. A US attempt to blame Hamas failed to pass. (14.06.2018)  

Opinion: Separating anti-Semitism from criticism of Israel

Anti-Semitism continues to be serious a problem. But it is also being instrumentalized and used as a blanket rebuke of anyone who criticizes Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories, says Ofer Waldman. (18.07.2018)  

City of strife: Jerusalem's complex history

Jerusalem is one of the oldest and most contested cities in the world. Jerusalem is revered as a sacred city by Jews, Muslims and Christians alike. For this reason, there has been controversy over the city to this day. (07.12.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

West Bank Bedouin village faces demolition  

Who owns Jerusalem?  

Michael Oren on Conflict Zone  

Related content

Israelischer Soldat am Gazastreifen

Opinion: Separating anti-Semitism from criticism of Israel 18.07.2018

Anti-Semitism continues to be a serious problem. But it is also being instrumentalized and used as a blanket rebuke of anyone who criticizes Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories, says Ofer Waldman.

Gazastreifen israelische Luftangriffe in Gaza

Palestinians killed in Gaza explosion 15.07.2018

A blast in Gaza has killed two people and injured one. The explosion comes hours after a truce between Israel and Palestinian militants was announced.

Berliner Wirt antisemitisch beschimpft

Anti-Semitic online harassment in Germany on the rise, study finds 18.07.2018

When Yorai Feinberg first opened his restaurant in Berlin, he felt welcome. But lately the Israeli has increasingly been the recipient of hate mail. A new study has found that hate in Germany has become more radical.

ADVERTISEMENT

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

World

Donald Trump supporters shrug off Putin summit scandal

Some pushback to lab engineered seeds in Africa

Israel passes controversial Jewish nation-state bill

Colombia's peace deal: Where is the peace?

Syrian government evacuates pro-Assad villages in Idlib province