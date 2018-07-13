 Opinion: The Nelson Mandela in us all | Africa | DW | 18.07.2018

Africa

Opinion: The Nelson Mandela in us all

Nelson Mandela would have turned 100 today and political copycats are falling over themselves to add a bit of his luster to their own bespoke suits. But Claus Stäcker asks, what role does Mandela have in society today?

South African artist John Adams painting a mural Nelson Mandela (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Curtis)

South African artist John Adams painting a mural of Mandela as thanks for the educational opportunities the late leader created

Barack Obama praised Nelson Mandela as the "moral compass" of his political career long ago. Obama spoke about that at length while addressing fans at Johannesburg's cricket stadium during his current trip to Africa. For a five-figure sum enthusiasts could buy a seat at his dinner table to hear more. It remains to be seen just where Mandela's needle will point Obama.

Watch video 01:05
Now live
01:05 mins.

Obama warns of 'uncertain times' in Mandela Day speech

Mandela was no saint. Still, next to him every well-known personality shrank to size. Mandela exhibited equal respect for musicians and presidents, queens and prison guards. By the time he was released from prison, after 27 years behind bars, he had become a global brand, an idol the world over, a projection overladen with expectations. Suddenly, he stood there upon the world stage and he seized the opportunity. Unlike others, he had a vision and a moral compass, as Obama so rightly recognized.

Read more: Nelson Mandela's mixed legacy

Not vengeful despite unjust imprisonment

Mandela described his seemingly endless years in prison as a "university behind bars." During that time he became neither angry nor a populist. He says he learned humility, patience and tolerance there. Some critics, such as the radical recruiter Julius Malema, the head of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) so popular among South Africa's poor, say that he learned too much thereof. Malema and his people preach a dangerous brand of reverse racism but they also have a strong argument: After two decades, not all South Africans are afforded the same chances of success. Nowhere in the world is the chasm between rich and poor greater than in South Africa. Wealthy locals and elite Europeans there live in high-security villas, "gated communities" that are hermetically sealed and police-protected mini-paradises. On the other end of the economic spectrum, locals and migrants are locked in a brutal xenophobic struggle.

Watch video 28:31
Now live
28:31 mins.

Turning of the tide in South Africa

Meanwhile, we in the West are no longer so far removed from that reality. Gated communities are springing up across Europe like never before. The rich hide in their villas and politically correct middle-class citizens in their suburbs while entire neighborhoods in European cities mutate into socio-political hotspots, giving rise to parallel worlds.

The gap between rich and poor is widening. In Germany, where the state is collecting historically high sums of taxes, the education gap between rich and poor continues to grow. Children from socially disadvantaged families are born into a situation in which they can never catch up. If that gap keeps growing in prosperous Germany how are other less-prosperous societies expected to cope?

Egoism on the march

Today, Mandela's ideals are running into a wall of egoism across the globe. Until recently an entire presidential clan plundered the state coffers of his home country with impunity. From Ankara to Budapest, and Moscow to Washington, egocentric leaders are calling the shots. At the same time, the decades-old success model of social market economy and representative democracy seems to have lost its bearings and social cohesion is crumbling as a result.

DW's Claus Stäcker

DW's Claus Stäcker

Of course every society must ask itself how generous it can afford to be. Or whether it is being taken advantage of. If its rules and laws can be accepted and maintained. How much foreignness it can tolerate. And whether asylum rights are being granted to the wrong people. Nevertheless, the immigration debate in Europe has deteriorated into one solely concerned with distribution, into a kind of self-defense debate. Raise the walls and close your eyes! And then head off to your yoga class to get in touch with your inner self.

Society's rhetoric has come to the point that it does not even bother to disguise this new erosion of solidarity. Political language has become cruder than ever and is at times dehumanizing. Our lack of empathy for others is nothing less than shocking.

How much solidarity can and will the world exhibit?

No wall can stand in the way of the desire for a better life. Yet not everyone can flee; many must remain and find solutions right where they are. And Development Minister Gerd Müller's budget will never be big enough to provide those solutions. Still, the big Mandela question today is: How much solidarity can we – must we – provide? Nelson Mandela's greatest feat was to transcend ideology. To be able to listen to others and refuse to view those with different opinions as enemies. Thus he, a black man, became a role model for whites, communists, business leaders, Calvinists and Muslims.

Of course one can bemoan the fact that there are no Mandelas in the world today. But on this Nelson Mandela International Day one question may be enough to alter that flawed formulation: How much Nelson Mandela resides in each and every one of us? What are we willing to do? Are we prepared to give up some of our own wealth, and if so, how much? Or would we rather use sharp elbows to make sure that we get our spot on the spaceship?  

  • Nelson Mandela in London Hyde Park

    Nelson Mandela - the voice of freedom

    Goodbye, Nelson Mandela

    Most South Africans will remember Nelson Mandela with a smile. They fondly called him by his clan name "Madiba." More than anyone else, he shaped the history of the "new South Africa." After spending almost three decades in prison, he became the first elected black president in 1994.

  • Jailed ANC leader, Nelson Mandela, pictured in 1952 at the law office he opened with his colleague, Oliver Tambo. This was the first black legal practice in Johannesburg, South Africa. Both were founding members of the African National Congress Youth League. The words ?Mandela? and ?Tambo? were written across the frosted window panes on the second floor ? an uncommon sight in South Africa at that time. (AP Photo/Jurgen Schadenberg)

    Nelson Mandela - the voice of freedom

    First black law practice co-founder

    Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela was born on July 18, 1918 in Eastern Cape Province in South Africa. After he finished school, he decided to study law. As a student he was politically active, fighting against apartheid. In 1952, he opened the first black law practice with Oliver Tambo in Johannesburg.

  • default

    Nelson Mandela - the voice of freedom

    Apartheid

    Apartheid - the strict segregation of black and white people - greatly affected Mandela's childhood and youth.

  • Nelson Mandela boxing

    Nelson Mandela - the voice of freedom

    Mandela the boxer

    At a young age, Mandela was a passionate boxer. "In the boxing ring, status, age, skin color and wealth don't matter," he said about his favorite sport. He kept fit even when imprisoned: as part of his daily routine, he lifted weights, did squats and push-ups.

  • Nelson Mandela

    Nelson Mandela - the voice of freedom

    Sentenced to life in prison

    1964: Police forces push back people gathered in front of the court house where the trial against Mandela and other anti-apartheid activists is taking place. In the so-called Rivonia trial, Mandela is sentenced to life imprisonment because of his political actions.

  • Mandela's prison cell

    Nelson Mandela - the voice of freedom

    Decades in prison

    Mandela spent 18 years in a five square meter prison cell on Robben Island. He was given the identification number 46664. "I was only known as a number," Mandela said after his release.

  • Winnie Mandela, wife of jailed ANC Leader Nelson Mandela, raises her fist during the funeral for 17 blacks who were buried, after being killed during fierce rioting on Wednesday, March 5, 1986 in South Africa Johannesburg's Alexandra black township(AP Photo) South Africa out

    Nelson Mandela - the voice of freedom

    The fight continues

    While Mandela was behind bars, the fight against apartheid continued. His then wife, Winnie Mandela (center), became a leading figure in the fight against the white minority government.

  • Flash-Galerie Nelson Mandela

    Nelson Mandela - the voice of freedom

    The world takes an interest...

    …in South Africa's fate. A charity concert for Nelson Mandela was held in London's Wembley Stadium in 1988. Internationally renowned musicians celebrated his 70th birthday and spoke out against apartheid. Some 70,000 people watched the concert which lasted 10 hours. It was broadcast in over 60 countries.

  • Nelson Mandela and wife Winnie, walking hand in hand, raise clenched fists upon his release from Victor prison, Cape Town, Sunday, February 11, 1990. The African National Congress leader had served over 27 years in detention. (AP Photo)

    Nelson Mandela - the voice of freedom

    Freedom, finally

    On February 11, 1990 - after 27 years - Mandela was released from prison. This photo shows him and then wife Winnie raising their fists to show their pride in the blacks' fight against the white apartheid regime.

  • Mandela, Frederik Willem de Klerk

    Nelson Mandela - the voice of freedom

    Back to politics

    In May 1990, Mandela returned to the helm of the African National Congress (ANC) and led talks with then-President Frederik Willem de Klerk (left). The talks make way for a South Africa without apartheid. In 1993, he and de Klerk received the Nobel Peace Price.

  • African National Congress (ANC) leadership standing from left: Oliver Tambo, president, Nelson Mandela, vice president and Walter Sisulu, internal leader give black power salutes Sunday, Dec. 16, 1990 in Johannesburg. A welcome rally was held for Tambo who returned Thursday after 30 years in exile. (AP Photo/John Parkin)

    Nelson Mandela - the voice of freedom

    Mandela's allies

    Oliver Tambo (left) and Walter Sisulu (right) were among Mandela's closest allies. Together, they founded the ANC Youth League in 1944 and organized mass demonstrations against the apartheid regime. Sisulu was sentenced to life imprisonment; Tambo spent 30 years in exile. After 1990, they all held leadership positions within the ANC.

  • Nelson Mandela reads the oath of office Tuesday, May, 10, 1994 at the Union Building in Pretoria as he is sworn in as President of South Africa. Mandela is the first black President in the history of the republic. (ddp images/AP Photo/John Parkin)

    Nelson Mandela - the voice of freedom

    South Africa's first black president

    May 10, 1994 has gone down in history. After the first free democratic elections were held in April, Mandela was sworn in as the country's first black president. He remained in office until 1999, succeeded by his protege Thabo Mbeki.

  • South African President Nelson Mandela (L) receives a five volumes of Truth and Reconciliation Commission final report from Archbishop Desmond Tutu, in Pretoria 29 October. The report reveals human rights abuse by various political parties during the Nationalist Party (NP) rule. Accepting the report, Mandela acknowledged that the wounds of the period of repression and resistance were too deep to have been healed by the TRC alone. dpa

    Nelson Mandela - the voice of freedom

    Reconciliation not revenge

    In 1996, Mandela set up the South African Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) to help deal with the crimes committed during apartheid. South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu headed the TRC. The Commission's work was criticized by many victims who could not accept that those who committed crimes and publicly admitted their guilt, were not puníshed.

  • Former South African President Nelson Mandela lifts the World Cup trophy after the FIFA's executive committee announced that South Africa will host the 2010 FIFA World Cup, in Zurich, Switzerland, Saturday, May 15, 2004. FIFA's executive committee on Saturday picked South Africa ahead of Morocco and Egypt for the first World Cup to be staged in Africa. (AP Photo/Michael Probst

    Nelson Mandela - the voice of freedom

    World Cup preparations

    On May 15, 2004 it was announced South Africa would be the host nation for the FIFA World Cup in 2010. Here, Mandela proudly holds the cup. The whole country was ecstatic and celebrated as Mandela had helped pave the way for South Africa to host this major sporting event. It was first World Cup on the African continent.

  • Protesters from Reiger park face South African police on May 20, 2008 during violent xenophobic clashes at Reiger park informal settlement on the outskirt of Johannesburg. President Thabo Mbeki made an impassioned appeal for South Africans to respect the dignity of foreigners as calls grew on Tuesday for troops to be sent in to stamp out xenophobic violence. AFP PHOTO / GIANLUIGI GUERCIA (Photo credit should read GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP/Getty Images

    Nelson Mandela - the voice of freedom

    Has the rainbow nation failed?

    In 2008, xenophobia and violence erupted in many slums of major cities. Numerous immigrants died. The question was asked: Is this still the "rainbow nation" founded by Mandela where everyone lives together in harmony? Has the rainbow nation failed?

  • Bildergalerie Nelson Mandela 93 Geburtstag

    Nelson Mandela - the voice of freedom

    Mandela's last years

    During the last years of his life, Mandela retired from public life to spend more time with his family. Here he is seen celebrating his 93th birthday with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

    Author: Katrin Ogunsade / sst


Barack Obama delivers passionate defense of equality in Nelson Mandela Lecture

More than 14,000 people came to hear the former US president speak in Johannesburg. Obama called for a rejection of the "politics of fear, resentment, and retrenchment." (17.07.2018)  

Nelson Mandela's mixed legacy

On July 18, Nelson Mandela would have turned 100. He dreamed of a unified and prosperous nation but the social problems haunting South Africa today have tainted his legacy. (17.07.2018)  

Germany's new Africa policy builds on old solutions

Germany's new coalition government wants to make Africa a priority, and is promising more private investment and development aid. For many, these are the same empty promises of the past. (14.03.2018)  

Opinion: Germany's deportation policy shakes the public trust

A German court ruled against deporting Osama bin Laden's alleged bodyguard but authorities have no qualms expatriating well-integrated Afghans. Such inconsistency erodes trust in the rule of law, says DW's Felix Steiner. (16.07.2018)  

'Violent extremism is becoming a new global norm'

In an interview with DW, Sherry Rehman, leader of the opposition in Pakistan's upper house of parliament, shared her views on the upcoming election, freedom of press, global terrorism and deteriorating US-Pakistani ties. (18.06.2018)  

My Europe – We must remain vigilant!

The year 2016 angered many. Now, as 2017 comes to a close, anger has given away to a sense of fatigue. DW guest columnist Krsto Lazarevic warns we've grown used to ubiquitous hatred. But there's still hope for 2018. (31.12.2017)  

Germany: Child poverty study finds mother's job decisive factor

When mom's out of work, poverty can loom for her and her children, a study by the Bertlesmann Foundation in Germany found. Children of single parents are worse off, but those in a two-parent household aren't spared. (27.06.2018)  

South Africa debates land expropriation

South Africa is considering an amendment to its constitution which will allow the expropriation of land without compensation. The government claims it is addressing lingering injustice from the apartheid era. (16.03.2018)  

Nelson Mandela - the voice of freedom

Nelson Mandela, South Africa's grandfather and anti-apartheid icon has died. One of the best-known political prisoners of his generation, he later became South Africa's first black president. (05.12.2013)  

Obama warns of 'uncertain times' in Mandela Day speech  

Turning of the tide in South Africa  

Bandfoto - Just6 - Südafrikanische Band

An a capella tribute to Nelson Mandela 17.07.2018

South African band Just 6 are on tour in Europe to mark Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday. The young a capella group spoke to – and sang for – DW on the German leg of the tour.

Obama pays tribute to Nelson Mandela 17.07.2018

At an event to commemorate what would have been the former South African leader's 100th birthday, the former US president called Mandela "one of history's true giants." He urged people around the world to emulate the anti-apartheid figurehead.

Nelson Mandela 100 Jahre

Nelson Mandela's mixed legacy 17.07.2018

On July 18, Nelson Mandela would have turned 100. He dreamed of a unified and prosperous nation but the social problems haunting South Africa today have tainted his legacy.

