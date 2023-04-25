  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan crisis
Israel
Joe Biden
Israelis stand still in Jerusalem as the country observes two minutes of silence
People across Israel stood still to observe two minutes of silence to commemorate Memorial DayImage: Mahmoud Illean/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsIsrael

Israel marks Memorial Day amid domestic tensions

37 minutes ago

Sirens sounded in Israel to commemorate those who fought and died for the founding of the state, which officially came into being 75 years ago. The anniversary is marked against deep running social divisions.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QVvn

Israel held Memorial Day ceremonies on Tuesday, with sirens heard across the country and crowds standing still to honor fallen soldiers.

Memorial Day precedes Israel's Independence Day, which will start on Tuesday evening. This year, Israel is marking 75 years since its declaration of independence in 1948.

Immediately after Israel's foundation, it was attacked by Egyptian, Iraqi, Jordanian, Lebanese and Syrian forces. During the Arab-Israeli war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forced to flee their homes. The Palestinians refer to this period as the "Nakba" — the catastrophe.

The situation in Israel ahead of Independence Day

So far in 2023, 14 Israelis and 89 Palestinians have died "in the context of occupation and conflict," according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

This year's independence day ceremonies also come against the background of mass protests against the controversial judicial reforms by Israel's far-right government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 

Netanyahu, faced with massive public backlash, has put his plans on hold, but the rupture has left Israel more socially and politically divided than ever.

"Citizens of Israel, the siren this year, the intensely Israeli signature call, is a wake-up call for all of us. The cost of internal strife is heavy," Israel's President Isaac Herzog said on Monday.

Israel at 75: A history of the country and its people

ab/dj (AP, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A group of soldiers looks into a open airplane bay in Sudan

Sudan updates: US brokers 72-hour truce in 'intense' talks

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Women sieving smashed rocks in the hope of finding hidden gold

Women risk health and safety to find gold in Senegal

Women risk health and safety to find gold in Senegal

Society22 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Policemen wearing masks outside a Hong Kong court

Hong Kong student arrested over social media posts in Japan

Hong Kong student arrested over social media posts in Japan

Politics21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A man holding up a black book with red seals, a poster of Stern magazine behind him

How a German magazine fell for fake Hitler diaries

How a German magazine fell for fake Hitler diaries

Culture22 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

The Joint Coordination Centre officials are seen onboard Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain

What's behind EU gripes over Ukrainian grain?

What's behind EU gripes over Ukrainian grain?

Politics1 hour ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man with a Saudi head cover passes the ground before an English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James' Park

Saudis accused of sportswashing over English football funds

Saudis accused of sportswashing over English football funds

SoccerApril 22, 202304:49 min
More from Middle East

North America

A group of people holding signs in their hands

Caste in the US: Lawmakers try to tackle discrimination

Caste in the US: Lawmakers try to tackle discrimination

PoliticsApril 23, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Two wrestlers in the sand, one upside down, while a referee and the crowd look on

Indigenous Olympics: Celebrating cultural heritage and strength

Indigenous Olympics: Celebrating cultural heritage and strength

Sports20 hours ago7 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage