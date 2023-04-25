Israel marks Memorial Day amid domestic tensions

Sirens sounded in Israel to commemorate those who fought and died for the founding of the state, which officially came into being 75 years ago. The anniversary is marked against deep running social divisions.

Israel held Memorial Day ceremonies on Tuesday, with sirens heard across the country and crowds standing still to honor fallen soldiers.

Memorial Day precedes Israel's Independence Day, which will start on Tuesday evening. This year, Israel is marking 75 years since its declaration of independence in 1948.

Immediately after Israel's foundation, it was attacked by Egyptian, Iraqi, Jordanian, Lebanese and Syrian forces. During the Arab-Israeli war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forced to flee their homes. The Palestinians refer to this period as the "Nakba" — the catastrophe.

The situation in Israel ahead of Independence Day

So far in 2023, 14 Israelis and 89 Palestinians have died "in the context of occupation and conflict," according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs .

This year's independence day ceremonies also come against the background of mass protests against the controversial judicial reforms by Israel's far-right government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu, faced with massive public backlash, has put his plans on hold, but the rupture has left Israel more socially and politically divided than ever.

"Citizens of Israel, the siren this year, the intensely Israeli signature call, is a wake-up call for all of us. The cost of internal strife is heavy," Israel's President Isaac Herzog said on Monday.

