People across Israel stood still to observe two minutes of silence to commemorate Memorial DayImage: Mahmoud Illean/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsIsrael
Israel marks Memorial Day amid domestic tensions
37 minutes ago
Sirens sounded in Israel to commemorate those who fought and died for the founding of the state, which officially came into being 75 years ago. The anniversary is marked against deep running social divisions.
Israel held Memorial Day ceremonies on Tuesday, with sirens heard across the country and crowds standing still to honor fallen soldiers.
This year's independence day ceremonies also come against the background of mass protests against the controversial judicial reforms by Israel's far-right government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Netanyahu, faced with massive public backlash, has put his plans on hold, but the rupture has left Israel more socially and politically divided than ever.
"Citizens of Israel, the siren this year, the intensely Israeli signature call, is a wake-up call for all of us. The cost of internal strife is heavy," Israel's President Isaac Herzog said on Monday.
