Israel fights the omicron variant

The rapid spread of the omicron variant has led to long lines in front of test centers in Israel.
On the day Germany reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases, the country's lower house of parliament has tightened restrictions. Not all parliamentarians were happy, least of all the far-right AfD.
The European Union's medicines regulator says more data is needed to understand whether the omicron variant can dodge vaccines. World Health Organization experts have recommended regular adjustments to existing vaccines.
Israel's Health Ministry has recommended removing all the countries currently on its omicron no-fly list. The ministry also said Israelis should not travel to places with higher infection rates "without a good reason."
Omicron may infect 60% of the world's population by mid-March. That may mean global infections of 5 million per day.
