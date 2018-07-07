 Island hopping in Stockholm | Euromaxx extra tour | DW | 10.07.2018

euromaxx extratour

Island hopping in Stockholm

Sweden's capital stretches across many islands. A discovery tour by boat.

Island hopping in Stockholm

Stockholm has been described as a floating city because of all the surrounding islands. Water defines daily life in Sweden. So hop onboard a boat to explore the city.

Island hopping in Stockholm  

