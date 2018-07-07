Island hopping in Stockholm  

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Sweden's capital stretches across many islands. A discovery tour by boat.
Stockholm has been described as a floating city because of all the surrounding islands. Water defines daily life in Sweden. So hop onboard a boat to explore the city.
A Swedish court has sentenced Uzbek national Rakhmat Akilov to life in prison for the attack in Stockholm that killed five people. Akilov, a supporter of the "Islamic State," drove a truck into a crowd on a pavement.
Jakob Bruntse and Johan Homgren had a weekend home built near Stockholm in the shape of a triangle, inspired by the surrounding grounds. The main room has glass walls almost all the way around.
At least five people were injured in a shooting in the city of Malmo, according to police. The authorities have ruled out terrorism as a motive for the incident.
A chain reaction has a knock-on effect in the European Capital of Culture. Plus: Star tenor Jonas Kaufmann brings his new album to Berlin. And: Testing the wild rides at WaterWorld in Cyprus.
In many countries, insects are a dietary delicacy valued for their protein content. That isn't the case in Europe - yet. But creepy crawlies are inching their way onto the menus of innovative restaurants.
German tenor Jonas Kaufmann’s new album Dolce Vita is a tribute to Italian music - which he describes as "full of sun and warmth." Now he returns to Berlin’s outdoor Waldbühne with a selection of timeless songs.
Leeuwarden-Friesland in the Netherlands is one of 2018's European Capitals of Culture. Over the weekend, it hosted a chain reaction that saw hundreds of objects toppled in an event marrying music, technology and entertainment.
