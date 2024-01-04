Breaking
'Islamic State' claims responsibility for bombings in Iran
January 4, 2024
The so-called Islamic State claimed responsibility for two devastating explosions that killed 84 people at a commemoration in Iran marking Qasem Soleimani's assassination by the US.
The Islamist group posted a statement on its affiliate Telegram channels taking responsibility for the attack.
Two bombs exploded in the Iranian city of Kerman on Wednesday and killed scores gathered to commemorate the death of Soleimani, a prominent Iranian general leader killed in a US drone strike in neighboring Iraq in 2020.
The blast was the deadliest attack on Iranian soil in the 45-year history of the Islamic Republic.
