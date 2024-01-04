  1. Skip to content
'Islamic State' claims responsibility for bombings in Iran

January 4, 2024

More than 80 people were killed and scores more injured in the blast at a ceremony marking the life of Iranian General Qassem Soleiman.

https://p.dw.com/p/4aElo
DW News "Breaking"

The so-called Islamic State claimed responsibility for two devastating explosions that killed 84 people at a commemoration in Iran marking Qasem Soleimani's assassination by the US.

The Islamist group posted a statement on its affiliate Telegram channels taking responsibility for the attack.

Two bombs exploded in the Iranian city of Kerman on Wednesday and killed scores gathered to commemorate the death of Soleimani, a prominent Iranian general leader killed in a US drone strike in neighboring Iraq in 2020.

The blast was the deadliest attack on Iranian soil in the 45-year history of the Islamic Republic.

Iranian leader vows 'harsh response' after twin blasts

More to come on this breaking news story, remember to refresh for updates