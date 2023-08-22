Is carbon offsetting a multibillion dollar scam?

Carbon offsetting is set to become a $50 billion industry by the year 2030. But it is largely unregulated, and credits that are difficult to verify and quantify are only making the industry more dubious. We look at how some of the top purchasers, including oil firm Shell, are investing and why.
It's a race against time and ever more governments and companies are responding with pledges or measures to prevent climate change. This series dives deep to understand just how credible and serious those efforts are.