  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
BRICS summit
Zimbabwe
Ukraine
BusinessGlobal issues

Is carbon offsetting a multibillion dollar scam?

Kassandra Sundt
1 hour ago

Carbon offsetting is set to become a $50 billion industry by the year 2030. But it is largely unregulated, and credits that are difficult to verify and quantify are only making the industry more dubious. We look at how some of the top purchasers, including oil firm Shell, are investing and why.

https://p.dw.com/p/4T3mc
Skip next section About the show

About the show

A solar farm with wind turbines in the background

Transforming Business

It's a race against time and ever more governments and companies are responding with pledges or measures to prevent climate change. This series dives deep to understand just how credible and serious those efforts are.

Go to show Transforming Business
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Zimbabwean voters lining up at polling station

Zimbabwe election: Polls open as Mnangagwa seeks second term

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Patients wait in a crowded corridor of a Nigerian hospital.

Why are medical professionals leaving Nigeria?

Why are medical professionals leaving Nigeria?

Society5 hours ago02:55 min
More from Africa

Asia

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra offers prayers at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok

Thaksin Shinawatra returns to Thailand — why now?

Thaksin Shinawatra returns to Thailand — why now?

Politics19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

The founders of the Berlin Bücherboxx (book box) near the Holocaust "Track 17" memorial in Berlin stand in front of its charred remains after a targeted antisemitic hate crime

Antisemitic, homophobic, racist attacks on memorials linked

Antisemitic, homophobic, racist attacks on memorials linked

Equality17 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

external

Montenegro's big debt to China over contentious new highway

Montenegro's big debt to China over contentious new highway

Business18 hours ago02:56 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A mask-clad member of the Saudi security forces monitors on screens, the streets and the religious sites of the holy city of Meccca.

AI-enhanced identification: A danger in the Middle East?

AI-enhanced identification: A danger in the Middle East?

Politics5 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

In Yucaipa, California, residents trapped in their home look out the window waiting for help.

Tropical storm Hilary sweeps over Mexico and California

Tropical storm Hilary sweeps over Mexico and California

Nature and Environment14 hours ago7 images
More from North America

Latin America

A picture of an oilplatform operated by Brazil's Petrobras copany in the bay of Guanabara near Rio de Janeiro

Brazil looks to gain from Russia's war in Ukraine

Brazil looks to gain from Russia's war in Ukraine

BusinessAugust 22, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage