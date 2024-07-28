Ireland struggles with growing cocaine problem

SocietyIrelandIreland struggles with growing cocaine problemTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyIrelandKillian Bayer in Darndale, Ireland07/28/2024July 28, 2024International drug smugglers are increasingly using Ireland as a back door into Europe. Police, coast guards, marines and customs authorities have so far been unable to secure the fjords and bays, which are difficult to control. https://p.dw.com/p/4iWMjAdvertisement