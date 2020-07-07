 Iraq - Destruction of a Nation, Part 4: The Rise of IS | Highlights | DW | 21.02.2022

Iraq - Destruction of a Nation, Part 4: The Rise of IS

In 2006, Saddam Hussein is captured in Iraq, brought to trial and executed. But his death does nothing to secure peace in the divided country. Islamist terrorism continues its inexorable spread.

Irak Saddam Hussein im Gerichtssaal

Irak USA Abzug der letzten US-Soldaten

The US backs Sunni tribes with millions of dollars to combat Al Qaeda and the group calling itself the Islamic State. In 2011, Obama fulfils his election promise and pulls American troops out of Iraq. The result: a second civil war between Shias and Sunnis.

Despite Saddam Hussein’s horrific acts of violence against his own people, it can at the very least be said that he succeeded in holding Iraqis together - whether they were Sunnis, Shias or members of ethnic and religious minorities.

Sendung Dokumentation Irak – Zerstörung eines Landes

Washington is powerless to counter the violence in a divided Iraq. The nation has been reduced to rubble; the population left disillusioned. In the final instalment of the documentary series, we hear how the war impacted the lives of ordinary Iraqis.


Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 25.03.2022 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 25.03.2022 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 25.03.2022 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 26.03.2022 – 15:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

SUN 27.03.2022 – 19:15 UTC
MON 28.03.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4


DW Deutsch+

MON 28.03.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

