Iraq - Destruction of a Nation, Part 4: The Rise of IS

The US backs Sunni tribes with millions of dollars to combat Al Qaeda and the group calling itself the Islamic State. In 2011, Obama fulfils his election promise and pulls American troops out of Iraq. The result: a second civil war between Shias and Sunnis.

Despite Saddam Hussein’s horrific acts of violence against his own people, it can at the very least be said that he succeeded in holding Iraqis together - whether they were Sunnis, Shias or members of ethnic and religious minorities.

Washington is powerless to counter the violence in a divided Iraq. The nation has been reduced to rubble; the population left disillusioned. In the final instalment of the documentary series, we hear how the war impacted the lives of ordinary Iraqis.





