  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
COP27
War in Ukraine
Tahrir Square with the Freedom Monument honoring the 1950 revolution that overthrew the monarchy
Tahrir Square (Liberation Square) in BaghdadImage: Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP/Getty Images
CrimeIraq

Iraq: Auditors uncover massive embezzlement scheme — reports

Timothy Jones
1 hour ago

Officials working for Iraq's Finance Ministry have found that $2.5 billion in tax revenue have been embezzled, according to reports by the AP news agency and the UK's Guardian.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Jqzd

Some $2.5 billion (€2.44 billion, 3.7 trillion Iraqi dinars) in tax revenues have disappeared from the Iraqi tax commission's accounts in what is being seen as the biggest corruption scandal under the government of ex-Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kahdimi, according to media reports.

The affair, first reported by The Guardian, poses an early challenge to the country's new government, with the current Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani vowing to crack down on corruption.

 In 2021, Iraq ranked in 157th place out of 180 countries on Transparency International's index for clean governance.

The embezzled moneys amount to around 2.8% of Iraq's 2021 state budget.

What did the scheme involve?

According to the AP news agency, an internal audit by the Finance Ministry last month alleged that five shell companies had fraudulently received some 3.7 trillion Iraqi dinars (around $2.5 billion) from Iraq's tax commission.

The money came from an account holding billions of dollars deposited by companies that were then to receive funds back after taxes were deducted and updated financial statements had been presented. 

The five companies, three of which were registered just weeks before the money was paid out, are alleged to have received the refunds without having made any deposits after submitting fake documents. As the payments were made in cash via nearly 250 checks between September 2021 and August this year, auditors have been unable to follow the trail further.

The fraudulent payments were facilitated by the fact that authorities had recently removed a key layer of oversight — the Federal Board of Supreme Audit — from the refund process. Officials justified the move by saying companies had complained of long waiting times and complicated procedures.

The auditors' reports suggest that the scheme involved a broad network of officials, civil servants and businessmen.

What happens now?

Iraqi authorities have already arrested Nour Zuhair Jassim, a businessman named as the CEO of two of the five companies. He received more than $1 billion from the tax commission account, according to the audit.

Two tax officials have also been taken into custody, and judicial authorities say they have seized several properties and millions in assets.

However, officials have said that a fraud on this scale is likely to have been possible only with the help of high-level personages, and any prosecution of such figures is difficult in Iraq's political culture, among other things because of the unrest it might engender.

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People injured in an earthquake in the region of Cianjur in West Java are treated at a hospital.

Indonesia earthquake: Widodo in Cianjur as death toll rises

Catastrophe21 minutes ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Deutschland | Softwarekonzern SAP in Walldorf

German firm faces payback bill in South Africa

German firm faces payback bill in South Africa

BusinessNovember 21, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

This image released by all caps/Khoosat Films shows a scene from the film "Joyland."

Why Joyland movie stirred controversy in Pakistan

Why Joyland movie stirred controversy in Pakistan

Human Rights19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

The Emsland Nuclear Power Station in Lingen, Germany

Why can't Germany break up with nuclear energy?

Why can't Germany break up with nuclear energy?

Business17 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Cooling towers 4 and 5 at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine

What would happen if there was an accident at Zaporizhzhia?

What would happen if there was an accident at Zaporizhzhia?

Science54 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Fußball-WM Katar 2022 | England v Iran

World Cup 2022: Iran team stage silent protest

World Cup 2022: Iran team stage silent protest

Sports16 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A police officer lifts barricade tape while in their vehicle as they respond to a mass shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

CrimeNovember 21, 202202:07 min
More from North America

Latin America

In a large warehouse, a woman stands at a lectern on the left and a man at a lectern on the right; both people are flanked by the flags of China and El Salvador

El Salvador takes risks for Chinese investments

El Salvador takes risks for Chinese investments

BusinessNovember 19, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage