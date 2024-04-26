Iraq: 4 killed in drone attack on gas field

Authorities say that foreign workers have been killed in the autonomous Kurdistan region. It is currently unclear where the drones came from.

A drone attack at the Khor Mor gas field in Iraq's northern Kurdistan region has killed at least four people said to be foreigners according to a local official.

"Four Yemeni workers were killed and the field was severely damaged," the AFP news agency quoted Kurdistan regional government spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani as saying.

Hawramani said there would be "power shortages" and called on the federal government in Baghdad "to find the perpetrators of this terrorist act."

AFP also cited Ramak Ramadan, the district chief of Chamchamal where the Khor Mor complex is located, as saying that the drone struck the site at approximately 6.45 p.m. local time (1545 GMT/UTC).

United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas (DANA.AD), and affiliate, Crescent Petroleum, have the rights to exploit Khor Mor and Chemchemal, two of Iraq's largest gas fields.

The site has been targeted in recent years by Katyusha rocket attacks without causing significant damage.

kb/wmr (Reuters,AFP)