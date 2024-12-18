Iran temporarily halts strict new headscarf law

The controversial law proposes harsher punishments for women defying hijab regulations. Iran's reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian opposes the legislation.

Iran has paused the enforcement of a stricter headscarf law due to significant opposition both domestically and internationally, including dissent from President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Vice President Shahram Dabiri announced on Tuesday that "the law (will be) reviewed again by the political leadership and the National Security Council," the country's top security body.

"According to the discussions held, it was decided that this law will not be referred to the government by the parliament for now," Dabiri said, adding that it is "not feasible to implement this bill" now.

President Pezeshkian opposes legislation

Hardliners in the Iranian parliament had passed the controversial law, which proposed harsher punishments for women defying hijab regulations.

The law also targeted businesses that serve those not complying with the law. It allowed authorities access to private surveillance footage and encouraged citizens to report non-compliance.

Iran's reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian opposed the legislation, warning it could lead to more protests like those in 2022 after Jina Mahsa Amini died in police custody.

Amini, 22, died on Sept.16, 2022, after being arrested by Iran's morality police for allegedly violating the country's strict dress code.

Widespread anti-government protests flared across the country following Amini's death.

Meanwhile, many Iranian women continue to defy mandatory hijab rules, reflecting growing resistance since the 2022 demonstrations under the slogan "Woman, Life, Freedom."

