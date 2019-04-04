 Iran orders new evacuations amid heavy rain and fresh flood fears | News | DW | 06.04.2019

News

Iran orders new evacuations amid heavy rain and fresh flood fears

Authorities ordered the evacuation of six more cities in Khuzestan province after more rain sparked fears of new flooding. Heavy rains since March have caused the worst flooding in 100 years across two-thirds of Iran.

Areas affected by floods in the country's northeastern Golestan region

Iranian officials said Saturday that six cities along the Karkheh River in the southwestern province of Khuzestan "must be evacuated as soon as possible."

Fresh downpours have swelled the river's upstream, raising fears about new flooding in the area. Heavy rain in Khuzestan has been forecast for Saturday.

Gholamreza Shariati, the provincial governor, told state media that rescue teams were taking residents to safer places.

Shariati added that emergency discharges from dams were intensifying floods, but that the measures were essential to prevent the reservoirs from overflowing.

Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli told state TV that over 400,000 people were at risk in the province.

Iran's flooding has killed at least 70 people since March.

A map of Iran with the areas affected

Countrywide flooding

It has been more than two weeks since storms unleashed flooding and landslides across 24 Iranian provinces, or about two-thirds of the country. It is the worst flooding in Iran in nearly 100 years, in terms of the extent.

The first wave of flooding struck two days before Nowruz, the Persian New Year. Severe rainfall in the northwestern province of Golestan on March 18 led to flash floods that killed at least 17 people. The small provincial city of Aqqala was submerged and 20 villages in the province were surrounded by water.

After the flooding began in the north of Iran, rains continued across the west and south of the country. Floods inundated the northwestern province of Azarbaijan, the southern province of Fars, and the oil-rich province of Khuzestan. Authorities issued travel warnings for Iranians across the country.

Floodwaters also raged in Lorestan province. According to Iran's Red Crescent, the provincial city of Pol-e-Dokhtar was in a state of "super crisis." On Monday, local media reported the water level had reached 1.5 meters (5 feet) and the provincial governor said that authorities had "lost all contact" with the city.

  Iran floods

    Floods kill dozens, inundate vast swathes of Iran

    Two weeks of rain

    On Wednesday, the death toll of the floods in Iran increased to 62, with nearly 500 people injured. It has been longer than two weeks since storms unleashed flooding and landslides across 24 provinces, or about two-thirds of the country. It is thought to be the worst flooding in nearly 100 years, in terms of the extent.

  • The first wave of the flooding struck two days before Norouz, the Persian New Year.

    Floods kill dozens, inundate vast swathes of Iran

    Flooding strikes during a holiday

    The first wave of the flooding struck two days before Norouz, the Persian New Year. Many Iranians celebrate and travel during this time. Severe rainfall in the northwestern province of Golestan on March 18 led to flash floods that killed at least 17 people. The small provincial city of Aqqala was submerged and 20 villages in the province were surrounded by water.

  • Floods in Iran

    Floods kill dozens, inundate vast swathes of Iran

    A nationwide disaster

    After the flooding began in the north of Iran, rains continued across the west and south of the country. Floods inundated the northwestern province of Azarbaijan, the southern province of Fars, and the oil-rich southwestern province of Khuzestan. Authorities issued travel warnings for Iranians across the country.

  • Floods in Iran

    Floods kill dozens, inundate vast swathes of Iran

    Travel chaos

    Videos of cars being piled up by the floodwaters and people fleeing to rooftops or utility poles waiting to be rescued went viral on social media. The images caused outrage over what Iranians are calling "mismanagement" of the disaster. Authorities issued travel warnings across the country. Collapsed bridges and damaged dams have led to many major routes being blocked.

  • Iran floods

    Floods kill dozens, inundate vast swathes of Iran

    Rural Iranians hit hard

    Iranian state media on Tuesday reported that residents of 70 villages in southwestern Khuzestan province had been ordered to evacuate. Rural people have reportedly been resisting evacuation because they fear losing their livestock. Roads to thousands of villages, along with electricity and communication, are reported to have been cut off by the flooding.

  • Floods in Iran

    Floods kill dozens, inundate vast swathes of Iran

    A town under water

    Floodwaters rage in Lorestan province. According to Iran's Red Crescent, the provincial city of Pol-e-Dokhtar is in a state of "super crisis." On Monday, local media reported the water level had reached 1.5 meters (5 feet) and the provincial governor said that authorities had "lost all contact" with the city.

  • Floods in Iran

    Floods kill dozens, inundate vast swathes of Iran

    Iran blames the US

    Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif said on Twitter that US sanctions were impeding aid efforts, accusing US President Trump of "economic terrorism" by preventing Iran from acquiring equipment like relief choppers. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the "Iranian regime's mismanagement" led to the disaster. Pompeo also said that the US was "ready to contribute" to relief efforts.

    Author: Shirin Shakib


shs/jlw (AFP, AP)

Flut im Zentrum von Iran

Floods kill dozens, inundate vast swathes of Iran 04.04.2019

Heavy rains since March have caused the worst flooding in 100 years across two-thirds of Iran. Local media report that more than 60 people have died, and some Iranian's say authorities have "mismanaged" the crisis.

Ausmaß der Überflutung, rot dargestellt, am 19. März in der Hafenstadt Beira in Mosambik

Mozambique: Death toll rises after Cyclone Idai floods and rain 24.03.2019

Aid agencies have warned the humanitarian disaster in Mozambique following Cyclone Idai could be similar to those in Yemen and Syria. Authorities fear it will only get worse.

Indonesia: flash floods kill dozens in Papua 17.03.2019

Flash floods and landslides triggered by torrential rain have killed several dozen people in Indonesia's easternmost province of Papua. Authorities say dozens of others have been injured, and more than four thousand people displaced.

