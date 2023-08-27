  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Prigozhin
Ukraine
Donald Trump
Law and JusticeIran

Iran prosecutes pop singer who urged headscarf removal

August 27, 2023

Mehdi Yarrahi's latest song "Roosarito" demands headscarves to be optional for women in Iran. An earlier song of his was a soundtrack to the 2022 protests over the death of Jina Mahsa Amini.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Vcv8
A woman lifts her headscarf in the air during a protest in September 2022
Women were taking off their headscarves following last year's protests in IranImage: Social Media/ZUMA Press/picture alliance

Authorities in Iran have launched legal action against a male pop singer whose latest song encouraged women to take off their mandatory headscarves, the judiciary said on Sunday.

Mehdi Yarrahi released a song on Friday entitled "Roosarito," which means "Your Headscarf" in Farsi.

The song expresses support for last year's protests against Iran's mandatory headscarf policy, which erupted after Jina Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the country's morality police.

"A legal case was filed against Mehdi Yarrahi following the release of an illegal song which defies the morals and customs of the Islamic society," the judiciary's Mizan Online website said.

What did Mehdi Yarrahi's song say?

The lyrics of Yarrahi's song call on women to "take off their (head)scarves" and said the Iranian people demand that it be made optional.

The music video also includes clips of women dancing with their hair uncovered and contains the protest slogan "Woman, life, freedom."

Yarrahi won the prize for best pop singer in 2018 at the Fajr festival, Iran's most important government-organized music event.

But he has criticized authorities in recent years.

Another of his songs, "Soroode Zan" or "Woman's Anthem," became popular among the protest movement, particularly in universities. The judiciary said the new legal action would also cover this song.

Yarrahi has also criticized what he says is the marginalization of people in his native Khuzestan province, which has a large Arab minority.

zc/dj (AFP, EFE)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

View of two surveillance cameras in Tehran against the backdrop of a giant mural depicting the spiritual leader of the Iranian revolution, Ayatollah Khomeini, and Iran's current supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran morality police tightens grip on women's dress code

Iran morality police tightens grip on women's dress code

Iran has stepped up the enforcement of headscarf rules for women. Many have defied the dress code since the death of a woman in "morality police" custody sparked mass protests in 2022. DW spoke to several women after the morality police returned to the streets.
Human RightsAugust 9, 202303:29 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy seeks support to hold elections

ConflictsAugust 28, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Simbabwe Wahl l Präsident Emmerson Mnangagwa wiedergewählt

Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa wins second term

Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa wins second term

PoliticsAugust 27, 202302:24 min
More from Africa

Asia

People watching a live stream of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft's landing on the moon

India's 'rocket women' integral to moon mission

India's 'rocket women' integral to moon mission

ScienceAugust 28, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

young woman holding small Germany, UK and US flags

English language use gets a boost in Germany

English language use gets a boost in Germany

SocietyAugust 26, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

People gather round a man crouching on the ground at excavation works in Meymac

France: Hunt for slain Nazi troops upends WWII narratives

France: Hunt for slain Nazi troops upends WWII narratives

HistoryAugust 28, 2023
More from Europe

North America

Videostill | Magazin Global Us vom 28.08.2023 | Kanada Feuer

Canada: Learning to live with wildfires

Canada: Learning to live with wildfires

CatastropheAugust 28, 202306:43 min
More from North America
Go to homepage