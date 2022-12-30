  1. Skip to content
Two Iranian soliders in front of the Iranian flag
The drills in the Strait of Hormuz are conducted regularly to deter military intervention in the areaImage: Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto/picture alliance
PoliticsIran

Iran conducts major military drills in key oil waterway

40 minutes ago

Iranian military exercises, state media said, were partly to prepare a response to "any invasion" as ties between Tehran and the West reach new lows.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LZGN

Iran held major military drills in the Gulf on Friday, state media reported. The exercises, which included naval, air and ground forces, were held at the Strait of Hormuz — a key waterway through which 25% of the world's oil passes and about a third of global liquified natural gas.

Admiral Habibollah Sayyari told the official IRNA news agency that the drills, codenamed Zolfaghar-1401, also involved submarines and drones, and focused on "practicing information gathering operations against attacking forces, as well as reconnaissance."

Iran's military regularly holds drills in the strait, which lies between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, in part to deter any US and Western naval presence there. Tense standoffs have erupted in the past between Western militaries and shipping companies and Iranian vessels over oil deliveries and sanctions.

Sanctions on Iran must continue: Iranian-German activist

Sayyari told state TV that foreign forces must leave the area "so that regional countries can establish stability and peace in their neighborhood." 

The TV report also said the exercises were meant to deter "any possible invasion."

Ties between Iran and the West have turned even colder since mid-September, when the death of a Kurdish woman in police custody sparked nationwide protests against the regime in Tehran, particularly in terms of women's rights. Western nations and global bodies have condemned Iran's violent clampdown on the protests. The crackdown has left hundreds of protesters dead in clashes with security services, and several arrested and sentenced to death.

es/sms (AP, Reuters)

Pele sits on the ball during a break in training at Selsdon Park Hotel on May 7, 1963

Pele: A Brazilian hero and football legend

Soccer14 hours ago
A young girl holds a placard with the name of Zimbabwean main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa during his rally in Harare.

Chinesischer Pilot im Kampfflugzeug im Taiwan-Konflikt

People wearing face masks distributing food in a hall

Vladimir Putin at a Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek in December 2022

Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Israel's President Isaac Herzog standing next to each other holding a document, with the Israeli flag in the background

A man shreds a paper with his memories while putting them into a garbage bin during the National Good Riddance day ceremonial shredding of bad memories of 2022 at Times Square in New York City.

Fußballegende Pele (Brasilien)

