Iran: Army sees no foul play in Raisi helicopter crash

May 24, 2024

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash last Sunday. An investigation by the Iranian military has now brought in its first results.

https://p.dw.com/p/4gFNx
The helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi near the Azerbaijani border
The helicopter crash killing Raisi has caused an enormous shakeup in Iranian politics, wiht new elections slated for June 28 Image: IRNA/UPI/newscom/picture alliance

A preliminary report published by Iran's armed forces general staff on late Thursday states that the May 19 helicopter crash, which killed the Iranian president, his foreign minister and six other people, was most likely an accident. 

Raisi was laid to rest on Thursday in his home city of Mashhad. 

What we know about the crash 

The helicopter carrying Ebrahim Raisi, Hossein Amirabdollahian and others caught fire on impact after going down in rough terrain while in transit to the northern Iranian city of Tabriz, according to Iranian forces.

Investigators stated they have not found entry holes of any kind in the helicopter's wreckage.

In-flight communication between the helicopter and control tower was unsuspicious while there were no deviations from the scheduled flight route.

DW debunks space laser theory  

A viral post by a user on X (formerly Twitter) this week claimed that Raisi's helicopter was brought down by a space-based weapon firing off a laser beam. The now deleted X post, which had generated more than 29 million views, claimed to show an image of the helicopter catching fire in mid-air and going down.

Factcheck Raisi
This X post states a false claim that Raisi's helicopter was shot down by lasers

DW's Fact Check team, meanwhile, has identified the claim and the image as false. While laser weapons are able to destroy flying targets from tens of kilometers away, it is impossible to shoot down a helicopter from as far as space, according to DW. 

sb/wd (AFP, Reuters)

