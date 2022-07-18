Interrail travel pass turns 50

Trees and fields as far as the eye can see, an occasional house and village in-between — train rides can be so serene. Sophia Klimpel is certainly enjoying her journey from Germany's Saarbrucken to Ljubljana in Slovenia, watching the countryside fly by her carriage window. It's a great way to travel, says the 22-year-old. "Train journeys feel much realer to me than air travel because you see the outside world changing." This summer, Sophia is exploring Europe with the legendary Interrail travel card.

Many regional and long-distance trains depart from Berlin Südkreuz station

The Interrail Pass was first launched in 1972 as a special promotion in celebration of the 50th birthday of the International Union of Railways, an industry body. Originally devised as a one-time promotion aimed at travelers 21 years old or younger, the scheme proved so successful it became a permanent offer.

Up until the late 1990s, the ticket was available only to young travelers no more than 26 years old and to those aged 65 years and above. Today, it is available to people of all ages.

Special anniversary discount

Celebrating this year's 50th Interrail anniversary, coveted travel passes went on sale at 50% discount in May. The deal proved hugely popular.

Since its inception, some 10 million travelers from Europe, Russia and Turkey have used the pass to visit over 10,000 destinations in 33 European countries. Depending on the specific kind of Interrail pass purchased, holidaymakers can travel for between three days and three months, in either first or second class carriages. Ticket costs vary accordingly. The Interrail Global Pass is presently the cheapest option available, costing €185 ($186) and entitling ticket-holders to four days of unlimited train travel within one month.

Southern Europe ever popular

Ticket-holders don't have to travel non-stop. Instead, they can space out their journeys and spend as much or as little time in destinations of their choosing, making the most of special rebates included in the Interrail package. Most people opt to go interrailing between June and September and usually head for sunny southern and western Europe, where the coastal regions of Italy, France and Spain are favorite destinations.

Europe's most scenic train lines Flam Line, Norway This 20-kilometer (12-mile) route in southern Norway connects Flam with Myrdal mountain railway station, situated 867 meters (2,844 feet) above sea level. Touted to be the country's most beautiful train ride, this journey takes you past an impressive waterfall and through a gorgeous valley. A return ticket will set you back about €60 ($62).

Europe's most scenic train lines Jacobite Steam Train, Scotland Ever fancied riding the Hogwart's Express? Then head to Scotland and board the Jacobite Steam Train, which served as inspiration for the Harry Potter saga. Running only in summer, the train service links Fort William with Mallaig. On the way, you'll pass Loch Morar, the deepest freshwater body in the British Isles, and Glenfinnan Viaduct (pictured). A return ticket costs some €60.

Europe's most scenic train lines Harz Narrow Gauge Railway, Germany Three narrow gauge trains service a 140-kilometer rail network in Germany's Harz mountain range. Most famous among them is the Brocken Railway, named after the region's highest peak. It shuttles tourists up to the summit several times a day. A return ticket costs €51. The ride is especially magical in the winter snow.

Europe's most scenic train lines Train jaune de Cerdagne, France Known as "the canary" due to its bright yellow color, this train connects Villefranche-de-Conflent with Latour-de-Carol in the French Pyrenees. It makes the 63-kilometer journey in three hours, passing through breathtaking mountain countrysides, across Sejourne viaduct (pictured) and the Gisclard suspension bridge. The price of a one-way ticket is €22.50.

Europe's most scenic train lines Linha do Douro, Portugal This popular railway line links the Portuguese city of Porto with Pocinho in the Douro Valley. The 150-kilometer route runs roughly three hours, and takes travelers through one of the world's oldest wine-growing regions. In fact, this where the world-famous port wine originates, so be sure to sample some along the way. A single ticket can be bought for about €14.

Europe's most scenic train lines Vigezzina-Centovalli Railway, Switzerland and Italy This 52-kilometer route links two countries, by connecting Locarno in Switzerland with the Italian city of Domodossola. The two-hour rides take you over countless bridges and viaducts, affording stunning views of waterfalls, streams and mountain-scapes. If you have time, treat yourself to a hike along the way. A second-class return ticket will set you back €25.

Europe's most scenic train lines Cinque Terre Express, Italy This short, 12-kilometer line runs from the small town of Levanto to La Spezia, passing along the Italian Riviera, through vineyards and olive groves. Trains run every 15 minutes in summer, and every 30 minutes in winter, when fewer tourists visit the region. A single journey costs €5 in the summer months and half that in winter.

Europe's most scenic train lines Arlberg Railway, Austria This rail line in western Austria connects Bludenz and Innsbruck, spanning a distance of more than 130 kilometers. Along the way, you will pass the Arlberg massif, Trisanna bridge and nearby Wiesberg Castle (pictured). The spectacular ride will set you back €10.

Europe's most scenic train lines Bohinj Railway, Slovenia The Slovenian section of the Bohinj Railway runs through the Julian Alps, from Jesenice to Nova Gorica on the Italian border, taking two hours to complete. The 90-kilometer route takes you through almost 30 tunnels, and past incredible Lake Bled (pictured). A one-way ticket can be bought for €7.

Europe's most scenic train lines Belgrade–Bar Railway, Serbia and Montenegro Another favorite with train-lovers worldwide, this line links the Serbian capital Belgrade with Bar in neighboring Montenegro. The entire route spans 476 kilometers and takes about 11 hours to complete. It, too, passes numerous viaducts that provide fantastic views of the surrounding mountain landscape. A one-way ticket costs about €20. Author: Sophie Dissemond



Southern Europe is also where Valerie Maas is headed. While looking for inspiration for what to do before starting her Master's degree, Valerie learned about DB's special discount on Interrail tickets in May. She seized the opportunity, snapping up an unlimited two-month Global Pass for just €274 ($274).

One of the greenest ways to travel

Sophia says she's a huge Interrail fan. That's because, she finds, travelling by train both affordable and eco-friendly. But Sophia thinks booking journeys can be overly complicated during peak travel times. And she also says seat reservations are over-priced.

Valerie similarly loves train trips. She appreciates slow travel, and the comfort that trains afford over other modes of transport.

That is what Interrail is all about. A DB spokesperson tells DW the Interrail travel pass is about slow, conscious travel, creating memories and meeting people along the way. On top of that, of course, rail journeys are increasingly popular due to their small carbon footprint.

Experiencing different European cultures

Meanwhile, Valerie has reached France. Today, she is changing trains in Vernet-les-Bains, a village in the Pyrenees mountains. Curiously, many shops here sell witch figurines. According to an old legend witches leave their forest dwellings at the end of winter to drive away the cold season and make way for spring. A local Vernet-les-Bains custom, therefore, is to gift witch dolls as a sign of renewal.

"Coming here and discovering this unusual village was the best experience of my Interrail trip," says Valerie. But her journey is not over just yet. From here, she's catching the Train Jaune, or yellow train, which runs along one of the oldest, highest and most scenic routes in France.

The Train Jaune connects southern France with northern Spain

After many months of coronavirus restrictions, people around the world are yearning to head out, travel and experience new things. It's one reason Sophia has embarked on her European Interrail adventure — though she prefers half-empty train carriages, to reduce her COVID infection risk. DB, meanwhile, reports a recent rise in passenger numbers. So much so that Sophia on one journey decided to sleep on the floor, beside the toilet, to avoid an overcrowded train carriage.

Light at the end of the tunnel

The coronavirus pandemic put a huge dent in Interrail ticket sales. In 2020, for example, sales in Germany dropped by 76%, and 86% in the rest of Europe. With most restrictions lifted on the continent, however, there is again growing interest in train travel.

Sophia Klimpel exploring the alleyways of Piran in Slovenia

Sophia fondly remembers her recent jaunt to Slovenia, where she befriended a couple during an 8-hour train journey, chatting for most of the way. They kept in touch and later met up in the Slovenian coastal town of Piran, where they caught up over beers.

Encounters and friendships like these, Sophia says, are what make train journey so appealing today — even in times of the coronavirus pandemic.

This article was originally written in German.