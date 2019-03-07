 International Women′s Day: DW launches Facebook account ′DW Women′ | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 08.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

International Women's Day: DW launches Facebook account 'DW Women'

"DW Women," DW's newest social media offering, will provide a broad variety of content related to women's rights. The goal is to lend a voice to victims of oppression and address gender discrimination worldwide.

Symbolbild Indien Frauen auf Motorräder (Imago/Hindustan Times)

DW Editor-in-Chief Ines Pohl: "Women empowerment is one of our main focus topics. The new Facebook account will help make our content about and for women more visible. It is kind of a 'best of' compilation of DW content from all editorial teams." 

"DW Women" is an interdisciplinary account which merges former DW projects "Women Talk Online" and "Global Society." 

"We are pooling our resources and will start off with more than 344,000 fans," Project Manager Vanessa Fischer said. 

Topics featured on "DW Women" will cover education and career advancement, traditions and taboos, the generation gap and sustainability. Female vloggers will report weekly from four continents and share the perspective of women in their part of the world. 

On International Women's Day, DW is presenting the new series "Digital Warriors" in German and English. It portrays women from around the world who intend to affect change in their societies. This week's documentaries and editions of the DW TV magazine shows Euromaxx, Arts.21, Global 3000 and Check-In, as well as talk show Quadriga, will all have a special focus on women. All of DW's coverage on March 8 can be watched live on dw.com.

https://www.facebook.com/dw.women

Related content

Ruanda Präsident Paul Kagame mit den neuen Parlamentsmitgliedern

Rwanda – real equality or gender-washing? 07.03.2019

Few countries have more women in politics than Rwanda. They make up 60 percent of the lawmakers, 50 percent of the cabinet and half of the supreme court judges. But how much influence does this translate into?

Global 3000 Indien Gewalt

International Women's Day: Asia shows mixed progress on gender equality 08.03.2019

Despite some progress in recent years, a large number of Asian women and girls continue to suffer severe discrimination. DW takes a look at the hopeful, yet troubling, situation of women in many Asian nations.

Guatemala Musik l Rebeca Lane, Rapperin und Hip Hopperin

International Women's Day: What young feminists around the world are fighting for 07.03.2019

Genital mutilation, abortion, women in the media: The topics of feminist activists vary by country. From Guatemala to India, DW looks at the issues activists focus on and their forms of advocacy, from poetry to protest.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  