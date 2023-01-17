  1. Skip to content
Tourists waiting to board the bus to Mont-Saint-Michel, France, 2022
Tourists flocked to European destinations since several countries in the region eased coronavirus restrictionsImage: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/picture alliance
Travel

International travel surged in 2022, UN says

Roshni Majumdar
1 hour ago

A UN World Tourism Organization report shows international tourism is again picking up, but has yet to reach pre-pandemic levels. China's reopening is expected to provide a boost toward recovery in 2023.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MLGi

International travel doubled in 2022 compared to levels in 2021, with the Middle East and Europe making a strong comeback, according to a new report released Tuesday by the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

The UN agency for tourism said more than 900 million tourists made foreign trips in 2022, as several countries with strict coronavirus restrictions eased rules.

The figure represented 63% of pre-pandemic levels, according to the report. In 2019, nearly 1.5 billion people traveled internationally.

In 2021, around 455 million people traveled internationally, according to the report. 

Before the pandemic, travel and tourism accounted for nearly 10% of the global GDP .

The travel industry was valued around $3.5 trillion (Є3.2 trillion) in 2019, with the pandemic putting millions of jobs at risk.

Middle East and Europe make strong comeback

The Middle East enjoyed the strongest relative increase last year as international arrivals climbed to 83% of pre-pandemic levels.

Europe, where 31 countries had no coronavirus restrictions as of June 2 last year, also made a strong comeback, accounting for 80% recovery as compared to travel levels before the pandemic.

Africa and America saw international travel return to about 65% of pre-pandemic levels, while Asia and the Pacific recovered at a much slower pace.

With several countries in the Asia-Pacific region still under coronavirus restrictions, international arrivals reached only 23% of levels before the pandemic.

However, the return of Chinese travelers, who are among the world's top spenders on toursim, is likely to benefit Asian destinations in the short-term, researchers said.

Gearing up for the return of Chinese tourists

Tourism industry bounces back

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said in statement that the agency "anticipates a strong year for the sector even in the face of diverse challenges including the economic situation and continued geopolitical uncertainty."

The UN agency, based in Madrid, Spain, is optimistic about international travel marking an almost full recovery this year, hoping for international travel to rise to 80% to 95% of pre-pandemic levels, if conditions allow it.

They warn factors like inflation or economic slowdow or Russia's war on Ukraine could have an impact on people's decisions.

Edited by: Wesley Dockery

DW The 77 Percent | Uganda: Building a young and local tourism industry

Uganda: Building a young and local tourism industry

Uganda: Building a young and local tourism industry

In the absence of international travel and visitors from abroad, a Ugandan tourism company is turning to young local tourists hoping to travel closer to home. The company is building a small but loyal customer base.
March 9, 2022
Ukrainian servicemen stand on their tanks near the frontline town of Bakhmut.

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy calls for fast tank deliveries

7 hours ago
In Egypt, women are banned from terminating a pregnancy unless married and in danger of their lives

Egyptian activists: We need to talk about abortion

Egyptian activists: We need to talk about abortion

5 hours ago
Vietnam Preaident Nguyen Xuan Phuc

Vietnam's President Phuc reportedly ousted by party rivals

Vietnam's President Phuc reportedly ousted by party rivals

11 hours ago
Mats Grambusch

Hockey's World Cup has no problem with rainbow armbands

Hockey's World Cup has no problem with rainbow armbands

10 hours ago
People seeking refuge are seen on a boat in the English Channel.

UK Court of Appeal to reconsider Rwanda asylum plan

UK Court of Appeal to reconsider Rwanda asylum plan

17 hours ago
Sultan Al Jaber, CEO of Abu Dhabi's National Oil Company and president-to-be of the upcoming COP28

New COP28 head also boss of one of biggest oil companies

New COP28 head also boss of one of biggest oil companies

January 16, 2023
This picture taken on April 15, 2021 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 16 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) waving to the crowd at Kim Il Sung Square to mark the Day of the Sun, the 110th birth anniversary of late North Korean leader Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang

US invests millions to expose regime to North Koreans

US invests millions to expose regime to North Koreans

January 16, 2023
Thousands are traveling to Peru's capital Lima to protest against the country's new president, Dina Boluarte.

Protesters from across Peru converge on Lima

Protesters from across Peru converge on Lima

10 hours ago
