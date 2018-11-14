International friendly live: Germany vs. Russia

+++ Refresh page for updates, all times in CET +++

Germany 3 - 0 Russia

(Sane 8', Süle 25', Gnabry 40')

40' - That was a lovely goal, and a demonstration of what Kai Havertz is all about. The Leverkusen teenager took in a Niklas Süle pass on the half turn and in one movement slipped in a ball for Gnabry, who leathered it home first time.

40' - GOAL! Germany 3 - 0 Russia (Gnabry)

37' - Gnabry, poppinig up deeper now, sends Sane scuttling down the left. He jinks his way to the byline and stands up a tempter but Rausch is there first to chest back to the keeper on the edge of his own six yard box. Ice cold.

35' - Werner gets some space on the right and almost finds Gnabry's sprint in to the box. Germany's front three look pretty fluid, particularly those two, and it's causing Russia all sorts of problems.

32' - I think this is the kind of performance that people expected of these teams at the World Cup. Instead we got the opposite.

28' - That's Süle's first international goal too.

25' - Wow, that is some comedy defending from Russia. A corner came in and the whole defense charged out bar Ionov, who stayed on the goalline. The second ball dropped to Süle with no-one anywhere near him and he simply steered it in the corner. Bizarre stuff.

25' - GOAL! Germany 2 - 0 Russia (Süle)

23' - Sane should have his second goal. Havertz latches on to a lovely ball from Gnabry (I think) in the center of the park and is in absolutely acres. Sane is waiting in the center of goal in almost as much space. Havertz picks him out but Sane heads straight at the keeper. There wasn't much pace on the ball but still...

22' - Germany have aborbed that little spell from their visitors and are stroking it around the midfield. The encouraging thing is that the man on the ball seems to have runners to pick out, something that's been missing for a while.

18' - Russia finally get in to their opponents' half and Sane pulls down Ionov 25 yards out. Rausch has a pop with his left but it's well over from the former Cologne and Hannover man. Moments later Ionov has a speculative pop which also fails to trouble Neuer.

15' - It looks like Löw has gone for three at the back (Rüdiger, Süle, Ginter) with Hector and Kehrer as the wingbacks. It's early days but this looks a much more mobile Germany side than we've seen for some time.

13' - Kehrer drives one across goal from the right but it's just a yard ahead of Sane. It doesn't feel like a second goal is too far away for Germany.

11' - There is a touch of controversy about it but that was a well-worked and deserved goal, Russia have barely had a kick.

8' - A nice move started at the back is finished by the Manchester City man. He swept home Gnabry's square ball after Gnabry was played in by Werner. Replays show Sane was offside in the build up but not when he scored. That's his first goal for Germany.

8' - GOAL! Germany 1 - 0 (Sane)

6' - The hosts look fairly comfortable in these early stages as Kehrer almost picks out Hector with a crossfield pass that I'm contractually obliged to call raking. It's flicked behind but Kimmich's corner comes to nothing.

3' - Busy start from Germany. Havertz drops deep and slides one in to Sane. The winger looks to play the ball back inside but it's cut out.

1' - The anthems have been sung, the coaches have hugged, the poses have been struck and we're off.

20: 43 - A couple of ex-Bundesliga men in the Russian team in the shape of Roman Neustädter, who actually won a couple of caps for Germany in 2012 before switching allegiances to Russia, and Konstantin Rausch, who left Cologne for Dynamo Moscow earlier this year. Rausch also won caps for Germany at youth level.

20:40 - Looking like there's a few empty seats in the Red Bull Arena. Here's why.

20:38 - At the back, Thilo Kehrer is handed a second consecutive start for his country on the back of a good run of game time at Paris Saint-Germain. With Niklas Süle fast emerging as Germany’s best center half, are we seeing the beginning of the end for the Hummels-Boateng axis?

20:34 - There’s little doubt that Monday’s Nations League clash against the Netherlands is Germany’s biggest of this international break, but this one isn’t without interest.

With Thomas Müller struggling badly for form, Mesut Özil off the international scene and Marco Reus out of this match with a knock, Gnabry, Havertz and Sane have a chance to make a statement. It’s a big game for Sane in particular. The Manchester City flyer has struggled to reproduce his Premier League form for the national team and was left out of the World Cup squad. Can he turn it on tonight?

20:30 - Hello, and welcome to the death throes of a shocking year for Germany and Joachim Löw. All the talk this week has, once again, been about regeneration of this team after the World Cup debacle but Löw says it'll be a slow process.

One of the main qualities his team have lacked is pace but that doesn't look like being the case tonight. Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz and Leroy Sane form the attacking trident behind Timo Werner at the front end of what looks like a 4-2-3-1, though the position Matthias Ginter plays in could change that. It might even be three at the back. Anyway here's the Germany team.