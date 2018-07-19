 Inside Europe | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 20.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Inside Europe

Click on the links below to listen to reports from this week's edition of Inside Europe, DW's award-winning radio program with features from around the continent.

A symbolic picture of Europe under a magnifying glass

Putting the Trump-Putin summit into perspective – Football and France's immigrant neighborhoods? - The EU's 5 billion dollar fine on Google? – A scoop from Bologna's gelato university – Recovery and loss in Greece –What’s driving anti-Semitism - Parkrun: the global phenomenon - Sweden's great outdoors and the right to roam - And German winemakers adapt to climate change.

DW recommends

Inside Europe: Covering the issues that shape Europe

Inside Europe is an award-winning weekly radio show with a focus on European topics. (03.03.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Inside Europe 19.07.2018  

Inside Europe: Football and France's immigrant neighborhoods  

Inside Europe: A Greek tale of recovery and loss  

Inside Europe: A weekly run that's a global phenomenon  

Related content

Festakt 65 Jahre Deutsche Welle

Angela Merkel stresses media freedoms as Deutsche Welle celebrates 65 years 05.06.2018

The fight against fake news and a new global role as a European broadcaster post-Brexit were the talking points as DW marked its anniversary. On hand were Bundestag deputies from all parties and the German chancellor.

Konrad Adenauer und DW-Redakteur Hans Wendt Archivbild 1963

Deutsche Welle marks 65th anniversary 04.06.2018

With a plethora of crises and rising populism across the globe, Germany's international broadcaster is facing fresh challenges. On Tuesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to speak at a ceremony marking the anniversary.

Türkei Referendum Stimmzettel

Deutsche Welle and Taz shed light on Turkey elections 05.06.2018

Days before voters outside Turkey can begin casting their ballots in the country's parliamentary and presidential elections, DW and German daily "Taz" held a panel talk in Berlin on the many issues surrounding the vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

Inside Europe

Italy: Matteo Salvini to sue anti-mafia writer critic of migrant policy

Russian army drill panics villagers in Panik, Armenia

Despite EU sanctions, hotel rooms available in Crimea