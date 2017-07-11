Indonesia's LGBTQ community fears crackdown under legal reforms

Indonesia's lawmakers are working on reforming the country's criminal code under a draft bill abbreviated in Indonesian as RKUHP. The reforms are an attempt to sweep out a colonial era criminal justice system, but there is concern the reforms will be used to make more types of conduct illegal.

LGBTQ rights activists are worried new legal standards could be used to penalize and persecute same-sex couples.

Same-sex couples in Indonesia cannot legally marry, and the law states that marriage is defined as being between a man and a woman as husband and wife.

However, there is also no specific law prohibiting and penalizing a same-sex relationship between two consenting adults. There is concern that a new law could be introduced targeting Indonesia's LGBTQ community.

"There is no LGBT wording in the RKUHP. But there are threats for offenses against decency and same-sex intercourse in certain situations and ways. Same as there is no word thief in the Criminal Code, but there are acts of taking other people's things unlawfully," tweeted Mahfud MD, Indonesia's coordinating political, legal and security affairs minister.

Conservative Islamic lawmaker Amin Akram told DW by text message that his Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) wants the bill ratified "immediately" and says there is a target to pass it in July 2022.

Why is the LGBTQ community concerned?

The tweet from Mahfud MD has raised concern within the LGBTQ community and among legal activists, even if LGBTQ people are not specifically mentioned in the bill.

Indonesian public defender Ma'ruf Bajammal, said he questions the government's commitment to combating discrimination and to protecting the human rights of its citizens.

"The state should not criminalize a person only based on their sexual orientation," Bajammal, who works for the legal non-profit organization Community Legal Aid (LBHM), told DW.

Atang Irawan, a constitutional law researcher at Pasundan University in West Java, encouraged the government to open a transparent public dialogue on the issue before the bill is ratified.

"For those who are against it, they are of the opinion that the state goes too deep into regulating morality. They think it is too much for the state to intervene with the private rights of its citizens. Thus, it is significant to open a room for dialogue," Irawan told DW.

Why is Indonesia voting on legal reform?

Indonesia has been trying to renew its Dutch colonial-era criminal code since the 1960's. The last attempt to ratify the bill was in September 2019.

However, ratification in 2019 was postponed after massive protests broke out throughout Indonesia, mostly led by student groups.

The bill would have covered offenses like "defaming" public figures and institutions and religion. Indonesia is the world's largest Muslim-majority country by population. It would also have prohibited premarital sex and target drug use and include "morality" clauses.

According to a public version of the draft seen by DW, a proposed article on "fornication" has raised concerns among sexual minority groups.

The proposed article said that anyone who commits "obscene acts against other people who are of the different or same sex" could be fined and face imprisonment from 18 months to 9 years. The definition of "obscene" would apply if the act is conducted in public, forcibly with violence or threats of violence, or is published as "pornographic" content.

Conservative lawmaker Akram said sex between two same-sex single adults would be punishable under the bill if it was conducted in public.

"If [the sexual act] is conducted secretly, you cannot be prosecuted," he added.

Growing intolerance against Indonesia's LGBTQ community

Although Indonesia has traditionally embraced diversity and tolerance to people with different sexual orientations, intolerance towards groups of minority sexual orientations has grown over the past few years.

In 2016, the Indonesian Broadcasting Commission (KPI) issued a regulation prohibiting all broadcasters from displaying men behaving, dressing, and wearing make-up in feminine ways, depriving many artists from their sources of income.

A recent podcast by an Indonesian celebrity, Deddy Corbuzier, stirred public anger on Twitter. Corbuzier interviewed a gay Indonesian man named Ragil Mahardika and his German husband, Frederik Vollert, about their life as a gay couple in Germany.

Soon after, the hashtag #UnsubscribePodcastCorbuzier was trending on Twitter, leading Corbuzier to take down the interview and issue a public apology.

On May 17, the International Day Against Homophobia, the British embassy in Jakarta sparked controversy by raising a rainbow flag. The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the ambassador and reminded him to be mindful of the host country's culture, local media reported.

