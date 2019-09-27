 Indonesia: tsunami warning lifted after large earthquake | News | DW | 14.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Indonesia: tsunami warning lifted after large earthquake

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 was recorded on Thursday off the coast of an Indonesian island, with a short-range tsunami warning briefly issued in response. Its epicenter was more than 100 kilometers offshore.

Indonesian port of Ternate Maluku

A large earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia on Thursday. Initial measurements put its magnitude at 7.1, at a depth of 45.1 kilometers (28 miles).

The quake was recorded at 16:17 UTC/GMT, 11:17 p.m. local time, with its epicenter in the Molucca Sea 138 kilometers northwest of Ternate island, Indonesia, according to the US Geological Survey.

Indonesian authorities lifted a tsunami warning about two hours from when it was issued in the aftermath of the earthquake.

The warning was for a relatively small 300-kilometer radius around the epicenter.

No significant increase in sea levels

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climate and Geophysics agency (BMKG) announced early on Friday (local time) that it was lifting the tsunami warning. 

BMKG previously announced the tsunami warning, however most of the officials working at Indonesian geological agencies predicted only a small rise in sea levels.

"Most likely a tsunami won't hit the land, but we still need to be on alert," Rahmat Triyono, a senior official at BMKG told the local Kompas TV.

Residents felt the quake "very strongly" and left their homes for higher ground, according to Indonesian Metro TV news broadcaster. 

Earthquakes are common in the region — a magnitude 6.9 quake struck off Java island in August with a tsunami warning issued to residents in Jakarta, the capital city.

  • Indonesia after a tsunami

    Tsunamis of the 21st century

    Indonesia, 2018

    On December 22, 2018, the small Indonesian volcano Anak Krakatau erupted, causing a tsunami in the Sunda Strait between the islands of Sumatra and Java. More than 200 people were killed, according to initial estimates, and more than 800 injured. Anak Krakatau is a small volcanic island that emerged after the devastating 1883 eruption of Indonesia's well-known Krakatoa volcano.

  • Tsunami, New Zealand, 2016

    Tsunamis of the 21st century

    New Zealand, 2016

    The 2016 Kaikoura earthquake was the second-worst in the country's post-colonial history. Ruptures occured along multiple fault lines, prompting about 20,000 aftershocks and a 7-meter (22-foot) tsunami. Two people were killed and dozens injured.

  • Tsunami Japan 2011

    Tsunamis of the 21st century

    Japan, 2011

    The 2011 Japanese tsunami was triggered by a massive underwater earthquake. Waves reached up to 40.5 meters (133 feet) high. The disaster killed some 16,000 people and injured thousands more, as well as destroying homes and communities. It also caused the meltdown of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.

  • Tsunami Chile 2010

    Tsunamis of the 21st century

    Chile, 2010

    Chile is earthquake-prone, and indeed a 1960 earthquake there is still the strongest ever recorded. In February 2010, an 8.8-magnitude tremor prompted tsunami warnings as far away as Japan and Russia. A wave of several tsunamis hit the Chilean coast, added to the damage that left at least 525 people dead.

  • Tsunami Solomon Islands 2007

    Tsunamis of the 21st century

    Solomon Islands, 2007

    In April 2007, an earthquake struck the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea. At least 52 people were killed when a 12-meter (40-foot) tsunami completely washed away two villages. Around 900 homes were destroyed, as well as a hospital.

  • Thailand tsunami 2004

    Tsunamis of the 21st century

    Indian Ocean, 2004

    This picture from a beach in Thailand shows just a fraction of the devastation caused by the massive earthquake and 30-meter (120-foot) tsunami that came on December 26, 2004. Fourteen countries were affected, and about 230,000 people lost their lives. The earthquake is the third-largest ever recorded.


DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

kmm/msh (Reuters, dpa)

DW recommends

Indonesia lifts tsunami warning after powerful earthquake

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake has struck off Indonesia's Java island, rocking the capital, Jakarta. After initially urging people in coastal areas to move to higher ground, officials later ended a tsunami warning. (02.08.2019)  

The last mile — What failed in the Sulawesi tsunami disaster

When September's tsunami struck the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, residents weren't warned in time. What failed? And what would have worked better? (09.10.2018)  

Death toll rises in Indonesia earthquake

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake has struck the capital city of Ambon in the eastern province of Maluku. Most of the victims were killed by the collapse of houses and buildings in an unprepared region with weak infrastructure. (27.09.2019)  

Tsunamis of the 21st century

The most devastating tsunamis tend to occur on the Pacific coast following earthquakes. Here are some of the worst of the past 20 years in pictures. (23.12.2018)  

WWW links

newsletter

newsletter  

Related content

Indonesien Erdbeben

Death toll rises in Indonesia earthquake 27.09.2019

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake has struck the capital city of Ambon in the eastern province of Maluku. Most of the victims were killed by the collapse of houses and buildings in an unprepared region with weak infrastructure.

Indonesien l Erdbeben - Behörden geben Tsunamiwarnung aus

Indonesia lifts tsunami warning after powerful earthquake 02.08.2019

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake has struck off Indonesia's Java island, rocking the capital, Jakarta. After initially urging people in coastal areas to move to higher ground, officials later ended a tsunami warning.

Hongkong Protest gegen China & Ausschreitungen

How Hong Kong protests are inspiring movements worldwide 22.10.2019

From blocking airports to using encrypted messaging apps, the tactics used by anti-government demonstrators in Hong Kong have been increasingly adopted by protesters in places like Indonesia and Catalonia.

Advertisement