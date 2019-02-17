Indonesia submits bid to host 2032 Olympics

Indonesian President Joko Widodo submitted a bid to host the 2032 Olympic Games in a formal letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), state media reported on Tuesday.

"The IOC acknowledged Indonesia's capability when it hosted the 2018 Asian Games and Asian Paragames," the state-run Antara news agency quoted Muliaman D. Hadad, Indonesia's ambassador to Switzerland, as saying.

"We feel that is a strong foundation."

Competition from India and the Koreas

Indonesia, a G20 member and the world's fourth most-populous nation, could face stiff competition from India and a joint bid by North and South Korea

The IOC is scheduled to announce the 2032 host by the year 2025.

Tokyo is due to host the next Summer Olympics in 2020, followed by Paris in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028.

nm/rt (Reuters, DPA)

