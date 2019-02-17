Indonesia submits bid to host 2032 Olympics

After garnering praise for hosting last year's Asian Games, Indonesia has decided to throw its hat into the Olympic ring. If chosen, it could face competition from India and a joint bid by North and South Korea.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo submitted a bid to host the 2032 Olympic Games in a formal letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), state media reported on Tuesday.
"The IOC acknowledged Indonesia's capability when it hosted the 2018 Asian Games and Asian Paragames," the state-run Antara news agency quoted Muliaman D. Hadad, Indonesia's ambassador to Switzerland, as saying.
"We feel that is a strong foundation."
Read more: How China changed after 2008 Beijing Olympics
Competition from India and the Koreas
Indonesia, a G20 member and the world's fourth most-populous nation, could face stiff competition from India and a joint bid by North and South Korea
The IOC is scheduled to announce the 2032 host by the year 2025.
Tokyo is due to host the next Summer Olympics in 2020, followed by Paris in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028.
Read more: How sport is bringing North and South Korea closer together
nm/rt (Reuters, DPA)
DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it here.
On Friday, representatives of North and South Korea are to brief the IOC president on plans for their joint bid to host the 2032 Olympics. The ice between the two Korean states is slowly melting – thanks to sport. (14.02.2019)
In 2008, the international community had hoped that the Beijing Olympics would usher in a democratic era in China. Ten years after the games, the Chinese state has become even more repressive and authoritarian. (08.08.2018)
Japan has named its official mascots for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The two futuristic creatures, christened Miraitowa and Someity, were picked by schoolkids across the country. (22.07.2018)