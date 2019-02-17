 Indonesia submits bid to host 2032 Olympics | News | DW | 19.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Indonesia submits bid to host 2032 Olympics

After garnering praise for hosting last year's Asian Games, Indonesia has decided to throw its hat into the Olympic ring. If chosen, it could face competition from India and a joint bid by North and South Korea.

The Olympic rings

Indonesian President Joko Widodo submitted a bid to host the 2032 Olympic Games in a formal letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), state media reported on Tuesday.

"The IOC acknowledged Indonesia's capability when it hosted the 2018 Asian Games and Asian Paragames," the state-run Antara news agency quoted Muliaman D. Hadad, Indonesia's ambassador to Switzerland, as saying. 

"We feel that is a strong foundation."

Read moreHow China changed after 2008 Beijing Olympics

Watch video 02:07
Now live
02:07 mins.

Joint Korean candidature for the Olympic Games 2032

Competition from India and the Koreas

Indonesia, a G20 member and the world's fourth most-populous nation, could face stiff competition from India and a joint bid by North and South Korea

The IOC is scheduled to announce the 2032 host by the year 2025. 

Tokyo is due to host the next Summer Olympics in 2020, followed by Paris in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028.

Read moreHow sport is bringing North and South Korea closer together

Watch video 02:22
Now live
02:22 mins.

Post-Olympics Pyeongchang practically deserted

nm/rt (Reuters, DPA)

DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it here.

DW recommends

Building bridges: How sport is bringing North and South Korea closer together

On Friday, representatives of North and South Korea are to brief the IOC president on plans for their joint bid to host the 2032 Olympics. The ice between the two Korean states is slowly melting – thanks to sport. (14.02.2019)  

How China changed after 2008 Beijing Olympics

In 2008, the international community had hoped that the Beijing Olympics would usher in a democratic era in China. Ten years after the games, the Chinese state has become even more repressive and authoritarian. (08.08.2018)  

Tokyo introduces mascots for 2020 Olympic Games

Japan has named its official mascots for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The two futuristic creatures, christened Miraitowa and Someity, were picked by schoolkids across the country. (22.07.2018)  

Los Angeles to host 2028 Olympics, leaving the 2024 games for Paris

Authorities confirmed rumors that have been circulating for weeks: LA will take the 2028 games and Paris the 2024. The deal means Paris will likely host the games on the 100th anniversary of its 1924 games. (01.08.2017)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Post-Olympics Pyeongchang practically deserted  

Joint Korean candidature for the Olympic Games 2032  

Related content

Deutschland Berlin Training Handball-Nationalmannschaft | Nord- und Südkorea gemeinsam

Building bridges: How sport is bringing North and South Korea closer together 14.02.2019

On Friday, representatives of North and South Korea are to brief the IOC president on plans for their joint bid to host the 2032 Olympics. The ice between the two Korean states is slowly melting – thanks to sport.

Joint Korean candidature for the Olympic Games 2032 15.02.2019

Their proposal underlines how much tensions have eased on the Korean peninsula. North and South Korea are planning a joint bid for the 2032 Olympics. Is the Olympic movement warming up to merge into ultimate Peace Games?

Nordkorea Sport-Diplomatie

Koreas to launch bid to host 2032 Olympics 02.11.2018

North and South Korea have agreed to formally inform the International Olympic Committee of their intent to co-host the 2032 Summer Olympics. The decision is part of ongoing reconciliation efforts between the countries.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 