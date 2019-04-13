 Indonesia sentences Frenchman to death for drug crimes | News | DW | 20.05.2019

News

Indonesia sentences Frenchman to death for drug crimes

Felix Dorfin has been sentenced to death in a surprise verdict after prosecutors asked for a 20-year jail term. Indonesia has some of the world's strictest drug laws — including death by firing squad.

cocaine (picture-alliance/dpa)

A court in Indonesia on Monday sentenced Frenchman Felix Dorfin for drug trafficking. Prosecutors had requested 20 years' imprisonment.

"After finding Felix Dorfin legally and convincingly guilty of importing narcotics ... [he] is sentenced to the death penalty," presiding judge Isnurul Syamsul Arif told the court on Lombok Island.

The 35-year-old man from Bethune in northern France was arrested at the end of September at the airport on Lombok — a tourist island near Bali. He had arrived from Singapore with, according to the authorities, nearly four kilograms of cocaine, ecstasy and amphetamines hidden in a double-bottomed suitcase.

The Frenchman had escaped from police detention in January and went on the run for 11 days before being recaptured in a forest on Lombok Island. Police officers accused him of trying to bribe them when they arrested him. 

Indonesia has not executed anyone since 2016, but a number of foreigners are still on death row including a cocaine-smuggling British grandmother and Serge Atlaoui, a Frenchman who has been on death row since 2007.

Main global trafficking flows of cocaine

