India's top court decriminalizes gay sex

India's highest court declared Thursday that consensual intercourse between same-sex adults is no longer a crime in the south Asian country.

The ruling strikes down a 146-year-old colonial-era law, known as Section 377, banning gay sex. Until now, it was punishable with up to 10 years in prison, although few people were jailed. The court said the law went against the rights enshrined in India's constitution.

"The law had become a weapon for harassment for the LGBT community," Chief Justice Dipak Misra said as he announced the landmark verdict.

The unanimous ruling comes in response to a petition filed by five people who said they were living in fear of being harassed and prosecuted by police.

"We feel as equal citizens now," activist Shashi Bhushan told the AFP news agency. "What happens in our bedroom is left to us."

Activists welcomed the ruling. Human Rights Watch's South Asia Director Meenakshi Ganguly said "this is a good day for human rights," thanking "all that fought for this, braving the worst sort of prejudice."

Bollywood film producer and director Karan Johar called the verdict historic.

"So proud today! Decriminalizing homosexuality and abolishing section 377 is a huge thumb up for humanity and equal rights!" he wrote on Twitter. "The country gets its oxygen back!"

In 2009, a court in the capital New Delhi had already repealed the law, but the highest court reinstated it as a criminal offense in 2013, bowing to pressure from religious groups.

Section 377 had prohibited "carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal" - which was widely interpreted as referring to homosexual sex.

The judges in the case had previously said that homosexuals in India faced deep-rooted trauma and live in fear.

The court said sex with animals, which also forms a part of Section 377, would remain a criminal offense.

