  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
World Economic Forum
German labor protests
Nature and EnvironmentIndia

India's tiger population bounces back

Jessica Goel
January 16, 2024

Project Tiger was launched in the 1970s, an ambitious project aimed at reviving India's tiger population, which had fallen dramatically. The conservation initiative has helped boost tiger numbers in Madhya Pradesh, known as the 'tiger state'.

https://p.dw.com/p/4b9Aa
Skip next section Similar stories from India

Similar stories from India

Two older women sit in an outdoor living area

'Tiger widows' of South Asia's Sundarbans wilderness

For the people who depend on the mangrove forest for a living, contact with ferocious predators is a deadly risk.
Nature and EnvironmentApril 10, 202305:06 min
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from Asia

More on Nature and Environment from Asia

Bhutan Wasserkrise Schülerinnen der Central School in Tsirangtoe

Water worries in Bhutan

Bhutan is feeling the effects of climate change, but is fighting the water crisis with bold ideas.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 1, 202206:35 min
A woman holds a tray of seedlings in a tree nursery

100 million trees for Borneo

On Borneo, many forests have been cut down. The 100 Million Trees project brings woodlands back.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 28, 202206:01 min
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from around the world

More on Nature and Environment from around the world

A firefighter extinguishes the fire in a burning car in a parking lot

Fact check: Myths about electric vehicles busted

Some people still hesitate to buy electric cars. We take a look at the five most popular myths about EVs.
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 4, 202308:21 min
A hand holds a sieve filled with microplastic particles taken from the ocean

Can the problem of plastic pollution ever be solved?

Microplastic particles are a threat to the environment and human health. The problem: nobody can agree on a solution.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 18, 202302:40 min
Kenyan workers pick plastic waste in a river in Nairobi

How African nations are combating plastic pollution crisis

Some African nations are already spearheading efforts for a plastic-free continent as a UN treaty stalls.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 16, 202301:28 min
Show more