India's tiger population bounces back

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaIndia's tiger population bounces back
Nature and EnvironmentIndiaJessica Goel01/16/2024January 16, 2024Project Tiger was launched in the 1970s, an ambitious project aimed at reviving India's tiger population, which had fallen dramatically. The conservation initiative has helped boost tiger numbers in Madhya Pradesh, known as the 'tiger state'.