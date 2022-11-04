  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China and Germany
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
Smog in New Delhi
Indian officials are spraying water in the city to curb extreme levels of pollution Image: Money Sharma/AFP/Getty Images
Nature and EnvironmentIndia

India's Delhi closes schools amid smog crisis

1 hour ago

The Indian capital is considered to be one of the world's most polluted cities, with air quality breaching the "hazardous" category.

https://p.dw.com/p/4J3Y1

Indian officials on Friday announced the closure of schools in the capital, Delhi, as the megacity grapples with extreme levels of air pollution.

The city's air quality index surpassed 470, breaching the "hazardous" category.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said primary schools will be shut beginning on Saturday, with outdoor activities also being suspended for older students. 

The school closure decision follows an outcry from parents and environmentalists in the city. The smog has enveloped buildings across Delhi, triggering symptoms in residents such as uncomfortable breathing and eye irritation.     

Vehicles travel during smog in Delhi
The Indian government may impose new restrictions on car travel amid the smog crisisImage: Javed Dar/Xinhua/dpa/picture alliance

The government is also considering stricter measures to protect residents, such as a complete closure of educational institutions and the cessation of all non-emergency commercial activities. The city earlier froze construction and demolition work. 

Authorities are also using water sprinklers and anti-smog guns to manage the pollution in the region. 

The federal government has warned the "severe" air quality in Delhi will likely persist until Saturday.

Delhi's fight against smog rides on electric vehicles

Indian government blames neighboring Punjab state

Indian Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav accused the northern Punjab state of causing the smog crisis in Delhi. Punjab is governed by the Aam Aadmi Party, which is in opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party

Yadav believes the Punjab regional government's failure to stamp out crop residue burning in the neighboring state is ultimately the cause of the extreme pollution. 

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann defended himself by saying that his government took office only six months ago. He also vowed to tackle stubble burning in his state and said cooperation between the federal and state governments is needed to mitigate pollution levels. 

Delhi Chief Minister Kerjiwal said "finger-pointing" over the smog is not a solution to the crisis. 

The Indian capital is considered one of the world's most polluted cities, with air quality typically declining in the winter.

wd/nm (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Chinese President Xi Jinping receives German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Germany's Scholz urges China to use 'influence' on Russia

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The burial mask of Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun

Tutankhamun tomb discovery is 100 years old

Tutankhamun tomb discovery is 100 years old

History3 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

South Koreans watch a news report showing a rocket launching

Is North Korea building to another nuke test?

Is North Korea building to another nuke test?

Conflicts18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Baby in an incubator

How to save Germany's hospitals

How to save Germany's hospitals

HealthNovember 3, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Pekka Haavisto, Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Foreign Minister Anne Linde

Turkey holds off on Finland and Sweden in NATO

Turkey holds off on Finland and Sweden in NATO

Politics15 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu: Long-time premier's comeback in Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu: Long-time premier's comeback in Israel

PoliticsNovember 3, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Interior of an Eastern European grocery store in Cleveland Ohio

US midterms also a vote on support for Ukraine

US midterms also a vote on support for Ukraine

Politics4 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Macaws sit on a tree in the Amazon rainforest in Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Nature and EnvironmentNovember 2, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage